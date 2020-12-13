1/3 of South Dakota Senate Democrats infected with COVID-19

In recent news, fully 1/3 of South Dakota Senate Democrats are suffering from COVID-19.

State Senator Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Nesiba spent the beginning of this week in Pierre for state business, namely the Governor’s budget address Tuesday.

Read it here.

1/3 of Democrats in the State Senate being sick could hamper their preparation for the upcoming session… If they weren’t already hampered by the fact that there are only three Democrats in the Senate to begin with.