In recent news, fully 1/3 of South Dakota Senate Democrats are suffering from COVID-19.
State Senator Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Nesiba spent the beginning of this week in Pierre for state business, namely the Governor’s budget address Tuesday.
1/3 of Democrats in the State Senate being sick could hamper their preparation for the upcoming session… If they weren’t already hampered by the fact that there are only three Democrats in the Senate to begin with.
3 thoughts on “1/3 of South Dakota Senate Democrats infected with COVID-19”
That’s probably the highest Covid rate of any party caucus IN THE WORLD!
So, we’re so gullible as a country that we shut down our entire economy over a cold virus (not pivot from COVID to Corona)?
Meanwhile, China claims only 4k deaths as our death total approaches 300k. Interestingly, deaths of nearly every other kind seem to be disappearing from the record.
“note pivot”