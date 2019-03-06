10 Facts About Governor Noem’s Pipeline Package
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the Joint Committee on Appropriations held a hearing on Governor Noem’s pipeline package. Here are ten facts about the set of bills, SB189 and SB190.
- The bills do not place restrictions on peaceful protest or assembly.
- There are no new crimes created and no new criminal penalties.
- The legislation does not stop any pipeline project and does not require any pipeline project to move forward.
- They do not allow rioters to escape financial liability for damages caused.
- The plan is proactive and transparent – the first of its kind.
- The bills protect our rights: property rights, freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.
- They will protect taxpayers from extraordinary law enforcement costs.
- The legislation spreads cost and risk among the state, counties, federal government, pipeline companies, and rioters.
- No new boards or commissions are created.
- No new taxes are created.
The legislative package has two parts. First, it creates the Pipeline Engagement Activity Coordination Expenses (PEACE) fund for the coordination of law enforcement expenditures. This includes a transparent process for fees and other funds to be collected through a variety of sources to pay for the extraordinary costs associated with the pipeline construction incurred by the state and counties. Second, it creates a second fund and legal remedies to pursue out-of-state money funding the riots aiming to shut down the pipeline build.
Pipeline Engagement Activity Coordination Expenses (PEACE)
…I mean, really? You had the gall to call it that? *BARF*
Meanwhile…
The bills protect our [property] rights…
Protect property rights by forcing Americans to give up their property to a Canadian corporation? Something ain’t adding up here…
Lotta fear in that voice. Adapt to the future, Ike.
Project much? The only thing I fear is folks allowing Noem to doublespeak her way into them thinking she’s protecting their property rights when all she really wants is fat donations from oily Canucks whom she allows to run roughshod over . I guess property rights only matter when they’re yours, right?
Is that similar to what big tech companies are doing when building 5G towers in residential areas without public input? Or when green companies build wind turbines in areas where property owners don’t want them?
my understanding is once the pipeline is in the ground the nobody can build a structure or plant trees on it.
This seems much nicer than having a railroad line go through your land.