100,000 absentee ballot requests queued up for fall general election

The Argus is reporting tonight there are close to 100,000 absentee voters who have requested ballots for the fall election:

Nearly 20% of South Dakota’s registered voters have already requested an absentee ballot for the November election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota voters can request their absentee ballots now, but county auditors won’t mail them until absentee voting begins on Sept. 18 in the state. Secretary of State Steve Barnett is encouraging residents to return their absentee ballots sooner rather than later to ensure that they reach the county auditor in time to be counted on Nov. 3.

Statewide, 97,000 absentee ballots have already been requested for the general election in November.