Hospitalizations are down, but there are several more in the ICU with COVID, as well as a couple more on ventilators in comparison to last week.
Seriously, it’s still a good idea to get vaccinated.
Hospitalizations are down, but there are several more in the ICU with COVID, as well as a couple more on ventilators in comparison to last week.
Seriously, it’s still a good idea to get vaccinated.
5 thoughts on “11/3 COVID Hospitalization statistics from Sanford Health”
Why should someone with natural immunity get a shot? There have been millions of people who have had and recovered from the china flu. They have more antibodies that last longer than the vaccination. BTW, why did the CDC change the definition for vaccine? From the Miami Herald: “The term “vaccine” also got a makeover. The CDC’s definition changed from “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease” to the current “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.” Could it be because the “vaccine” does not do what it was advertised to do?
Seriously, if you have had the china flu, you probably have the antibodies. if you are concerned, have your antibodies checked.
It’s astonishing that so many of my fellow pro-lifers can justify spreading this deadly virus under the “freedom” mantra. Getting yourself sick is one thing but carelessly spreading it is inexcusable. Siding with healthcare workers when they refuse to do the right thing to protect patients is almost unforgivable.
Of course we know the vaccine works. It drastically reduces Covid’s risk to you, and it’s spread to others. Look at those statistics above. Fighting vaccinations is anything but pro-life.
The real tragedy of this is that those avoiding natural immunity from typical viruses of all kinds will have serious life span problems later.
All of these children have been psychologically damaged and terrified with their parents from very poor professional advice coming from “experts”.
ENOUGH.
We know what you did last Summer.
It’s over.
Is there any reasonable research suggesting vaccines are helping this situation?
Boomers are nearing end of life, something the medical community has known about for decades and has prepared for.
So, do the shots really work, or is it like with 5G wherein there is no safety study and the people making all the money from the technology never have to prove it is safe?
Vaccines and 5G both cannot be insured, and neither have had a reasonable safety study, and we’re giving it to kids.
God help us.
I’ve been reviewing the donor rolls for political campaigns. We have a really acute medical industry problem in South Dakota.
John Dale, if you cannot look at the Sanford chart and see how obvious it is that the unvaccinated 33% of the population is making up 90% of the hospitalizations, there is no hope for you.