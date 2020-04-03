11 Senate GOP Primaries – Here’s the list to date.

The GOP added another Senate Primary this afternoon. Absent any additional stragglers coming in, here’s the Senate lineup we’re going to be choosing from this June:

District 6 – Herman Otten versus Isaac Latterell

District 14 – Larry Zikmund v. Dave Zellmer

District 15 – Thor Bardon v. Brenda Lawrence

District 17 – Art Rusch v. Nancy Rasmussen

District 21 – Lee Qualm v. Erin Tobin

District 23 – Bryan Breitling v. Larry Nielson

District 29 – Gary Cammack v. Terri Jorgenson

District 30 – Julie Frye-Mueller v. George Kotti

District 31 – Tim Johns v. John Teupel

District 33 – Dave Johnson v. Janet Jensen

District 35 – Jessica Castleberry v. Kevin Quick.