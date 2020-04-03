16 Republican House Primaries, 2 Democrat contests

House of Representatives is still at half of the Legislative Districts with primary elections (Top two vote getters move on to the General Election.). Most are Republican, but two of the single representative districts (Represented in Blue) have Democrat contests:
District 5 – Hugh Bartels, Nancy York, Jacob Sigurdson
District 6 – Ernie Otten, Nathan Block, Aaron Aylward, Thomas Werner
District 7 – Doug Post, Tim Reed, and former State Senator Larry Tidemann
District 9 – Bethany Soye, Rhonda Milstead, and Michael Clark
District 12 – Greg Jamison, George Hendrickson, Amy Miller, and Arch Beal
District 14 – Tom Holmes, Taylor Rehfeldt, Brad Lindwurm
District 16 – David Anderson, Kevin Jensen, Bill Shorma
District 17 – Richard Vasgaard, Sydney Davis, Charlie Kludt, Dan Werner
District 2 – Lance Koth, Barry Volk, Paul Miskimins
District 23 – Spencer Gosch, JD Wangsness, Kevin Watts, Charlie Hoffman
District 24 – Jeff Monroe, Will Mortenson, Mike Weisgram, Bob Lowery, Noel Chicoine
District 26A – Alexa Frederick v. Shaun Bordeaux (only 1 elected)
District 28A – Dean Schrempp v. Oren Lesmeister (only 1 elected)
District 29 – Thomas Brunner, Dean Wink, Kirk Chaffee, Lincoln Schuck
District 30 – Tim Goodwin, Kwin Neff, Trish Ladner
District 31 – Dayle Hammock, Brandon Flanagan, Mary Fitzgerald, Julie Ann Olson, and Scott Odenbach
District 33 – Melanie Torno, Phil Jensen, Taffy Howard
District 34 – Jess Olson, Mike Derby, and Jodie Frye-Byington