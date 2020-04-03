16 Republican House Primaries, 2 Democrat contests

House of Representatives is still at half of the Legislative Districts with primary elections (Top two vote getters move on to the General Election.). Most are Republican, but two of the single representative districts (Represented in Blue) have Democrat contests:

District 5 – Hugh Bartels, Nancy York, Jacob Sigurdson

District 6 – Ernie Otten, Nathan Block, Aaron Aylward, Thomas Werner

District 7 – Doug Post, Tim Reed, and former State Senator Larry Tidemann

District 9 – Bethany Soye, Rhonda Milstead, and Michael Clark

District 12 – Greg Jamison, George Hendrickson, Amy Miller, and Arch Beal

District 14 – Tom Holmes, Taylor Rehfeldt, Brad Lindwurm

District 16 – David Anderson, Kevin Jensen, Bill Shorma

District 17 – Richard Vasgaard, Sydney Davis, Charlie Kludt, Dan Werner

District 2 – Lance Koth, Barry Volk, Paul Miskimins

District 23 – Spencer Gosch, JD Wangsness, Kevin Watts, Charlie Hoffman

District 24 – Jeff Monroe, Will Mortenson, Mike Weisgram, Bob Lowery, Noel Chicoine

District 26A – Alexa Frederick v. Shaun Bordeaux (only 1 elected)

District 28A – Dean Schrempp v. Oren Lesmeister (only 1 elected)

District 29 – Thomas Brunner, Dean Wink, Kirk Chaffee, Lincoln Schuck

District 30 – Tim Goodwin, Kwin Neff, Trish Ladner

District 31 – Dayle Hammock, Brandon Flanagan, Mary Fitzgerald, Julie Ann Olson, and Scott Odenbach

District 33 – Melanie Torno, Phil Jensen, Taffy Howard

District 34 – Jess Olson, Mike Derby, and Jodie Frye-Byington