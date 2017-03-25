19 year old Brookings City Council Candidate busted for fake ID.

Isaiah Croatt is running for the City Council in Brookings, and as he notes in a news story about his candidacy, he doesn’t let anything hold him back:

Friday was the last day for people interested in a seat on Brookings’ City Council to file their paperwork.

So far, four people have thrown their hat into the ring for city leadership, including one young man who says his age gives him an advantage over the others.

And…

Isaiah Croatt is only 19 years old, but he’s not letting his age hold him back from anything.

“The age thing has always been a challenge throughout my life; I’m always the youngest guy doing things.”