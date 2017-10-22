1994 SDGOP Congressional Candidate Jan Berkhout suffers terrible family tragedy as daughter is murdered by husband. Go Fund Me page up to help the family.

When I originally read it in the news….

A woman who was killed on Tuesday allegedly died at the hands of her husband, according to court documents filed Thursday.

At approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mitchell police officers responded to a 911 call claiming a woman was not breathing. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Marie Brinker deceased, a victim of suffocation, according to court documents.

…I hadn’t realized it, but apparently the victim was the daughter of 1994 GOP Congressional Candidate Jan Berkhout, who unsuccessfully ran against Democrat Tim Johnson. Berkhout, a professor at USD, and the current Clay County GOP Committeeman has started a Go Fund Me page to help cover funeral costs for his daughter, as well as to help provide for his grandchildren’s future education:

On the evening of October 17th, 2017 Mimi Berkhout/Brinker was murdered by her husband in the City of Mitchell, South Dakota. After years of struggling against domestic violence, numerous police contacts and arrests, and with a five year protection order in place against her husband, she was unable to obtain the safety she sought for herself and her children.

James Brinker was arrested for the murder of his wife Mimi on that devastating night. The remainder of details are far too devastating to place here, so the news articles are provided below.

Mimi is survived by her three children, her mother Barbara Berkhout, and her father Jan Berkhout, as well as two brothers.

For years Mr. and Mrs. Berkhout have financially and emotionally supported their beloved daughter and adored grandchildren especially as Mimi struggled with MS most of her life. Even being in their late 70’s to early 80’s in age, they have driven to Mitchell from Vermillion, South Dakota every single weekend in order to be involved with their grandchildren as much as possible. They continued to make this trip, even though they suffered a disastrous house fire in Vermillion earlier this year.

It is the extremely heartfelt and expressed wishes of one of the boys that Mimi receive a proper burial, so he went out with his grandpa Jan to find the right place for her.

This situation is a financial hardship for the family and with the ongoing circumstances the future of the children is unknown.

This fund will go toward the funeral costs as well as the care of the family. If enough money is raised to cover the costs of the funeral as well as providing for the three children in whatever their new living situations become, Jan and Barbara will be placing the remainder into a college fund for the children to be split evenly.

Dates for the funeral, as well as regular updates will be provided throughout this emotionally and spiritually arduous process.

