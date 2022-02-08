

20 West River Sheriffs Endorse Governor Noem for Re-Election

FEBRUARY 7, 2022 Pierre, SD – Today, 20 South Dakota County Sheriffs from the “West River” region of the state endorsed Governor Kristi Noem for re-election. The West River sheriffs are the first round of endorsements from law enforcement and first responder leaders that Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign has released with more to come throughout the year.

Governor Noem stated the following in announcing these endorsements:

“I’m honored to receive these endorsements today. Throughout this state, sheriffs are on the front lines in the constant battle to maintain law and order for our local communities. Safety for its citizens is a fundamental responsibility of government. I’m grateful for the confidence the West River Sheriffs have in my administration and look forward to working with them on the many challenges we face every day to ensure our communities are safe.”

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom stated the following about endorsing Governor Kristi Noem for re-election:

“The people of South Dakota value their law enforcement officers and value the leaders that make them a priority. While some other states were caving and abandoning their law enforcement officers, Governor Noem never wavered in her support. Governor Noem has been a true friend to South Dakota law enforcement and I am proud to endorse her re-election for Governor of South Dakota.”

List of West River Sheriffs endorsing Governor Noem, in alphabetical order by County:

Bennett County Sheriff Paul Williams Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere Corson County Sheriff Alan Dale Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley Dewey County Sheriff Dan Assman Fall River County Sheriff Robert Evans Gregory County Sheriff Timothy Drey Haakon County Sheriff Fred Koester Harding County Sheriff Wyatt Sabo Jackson County Sheriff Matt Haugen Jones County Sheriff Rich Sylva Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom Perkins County Sheriff Kelly Serr Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun Todd County Sheriff Barry Bailey Tripp County Sheriff Shawn Pettit Ziebach County Sheriff Gary Cudmore



