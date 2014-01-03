2018 South Dakota Candidate List

Statewide offices
US Congress
Dusty Johnson (R)
Shantel Krebs – (R)
Neal Tapio – (R) – Rumored
Matt Michels (R) – Rumored
Governor
Kristi Noem (R)
Marty Jackley (R)
Attorney General
Jason Ravnsborg (R)
Charles McGuigan (R)
Lance Russell (R) – Rumored
Secretary of State
Steve Barnett (R)- Rumored
State Auditor
Rich Sattgast (R)
State Treasurer
School & Lands
Ryan Brunner (R- Incumbent)
Public Utilities Commission
Kristie Fiegen (R – incumbent)
Great idea PP! Really great idea! Since I’m not familiar with all of these districts and candidates it would be cool if you created a SDWC indicator of which way the race is likely to go.
Thanks!
Oh, I will. We’re just really, really early in the process.
Just so I am clear, will this be about ALL district legislature incumbents/hopefuls in SD, or just national levels?
My cousin in Watertown says there is a rumor that Byron Callies, father of Melissa Magstadt, is considering a run for 5th District Representative.
I don’t know much about him or if the rumor is true.
I am listed as a candidate for House in Districy 14, but I have decided not to run. Looking for good candidates to run. Anne Hajek
Dist 21- don’t you have Sutton and Bartling turned around ?
::::waving my hands high in the air:::: You missed me — State House Candidate District 12
D Scott Bartlett
State House District 30 – Gardner Gray is running as an Independent.
PP–you have 3 GOPers in dist 20; something must be wrong; typo?
Yay! another option in district 15 instead of blue!
marty! that was the winners list!
Looks like legislative races are developing, do you plan to have all those here again?
Yes. Yes I do.
Eric Leggett is running in District 15
Byron Callies (father of the always pretty Mellisa Magstadt) and Hugh Bartles (Radio personality and Banker) are running for House in Watertown’s District 5
I will be running for the House in District 3.
What is with all the different dates when the comments were posted? April ’15, Dec ’15, July ’14 . . . just to list a few.
I believe the same thread is used each election cycle.
That’s correct. I don’t reinvent the wheel if it’s unnecessary.
You are missing all the independent candidates on this list?
Karon Gubbrud’s petitions didn’t make the cut and she’s not running for State House in District 9. Please remove her name.
Rich Sattgast is the treasurer –but you have him under Auditor…has he announced that he is going to run for Auditor?
Makes sense, but I had not heard that yet
Isn’t it Ryan Bruner for School and Public Lands???
Is this a biased list of candidates? John Fitzgerald has been in the race for attorney general for some time. Strange you would have the rumored and not all the actual candidates.
I guess it must be as 5 days later he is still not on the 2018 List or have you commented to my post.
Susan…stop with the conspiracy theories….1) its pat’s site he can do what he wants 2) the more professional way would be to email him privately than call him out…3) I believe he updates this periodically 4) no one thinks Fitzgerald can win anyway!
You must be from the Hubble Ravnsborg team. No clue. I want a real prosecutor as attorney general not one pretending to be a lawyer.