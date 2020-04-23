2016 battle over meningitis prevention included Congressional candidate Liz May voting against vaccination

As I wrote below, the 2020 battle over whether to make South Dakota the only state in the country that stripped state law of vaccination for school children has the potential to rise to the top of the South Dakota primary elections.

But it wasn’t the only battle over required vaccinations in recent history.

In 2016, after outbreaks and deaths preceding the session, the Department of Health asked the legislature to join the national trend of adding meningitis to the required vaccination schedule for school children. And 2016’s Senate Bill 28 was not without controversy:

As noted in the Rapid City Journal at the time (Feb 5, 2016),

After the fight to kill the measure in House Health and Human Services, the bill came to a floor vote, where it passed on a vote of 42-25, with the more conservative element of the House caucus voting against adding vaccination for meningitis to the vaccination schedule:

Here’s the Senate Vote as well:

As we fast forward 4 years, not a lot has changed, and many of those who were opposed to adding it to the vaccination schedule found themselves also sponsoring the 2020 anti-vaccination measure House Bill 1235. HB 1235 sponsors Brock Greenfield and Phil Jensen were no votes in the Senate, along with Prime Sponsor Lee Qualm, Tom Brunner, Lana Greenfield, and Isaac Latterell who were all no votes in the House.

A noteworthy item for the 2020 campaign cycle, in 2016, Congressional hopeful Liz Marty May was among the people voting “nay” to the proposal to add vaccination against meningitis to South Dakota’s school vaccination schedule.

As Liz bleats Cull the herd! Cull the herd! on Facebook, where she claws for traction, her campaign has literally withered and died since the coronavirus epidemic hit.

Having only kicked off her campaign, and unable to hold events – much less travel East of the Missouri River – it’s a little ironic that she was one of those opposed to the addition of a deadly disease that we have a vaccine for to school children’s vaccination schedule, when another deadly disease that we don’t have a vaccine for yet has taken her campaign and completely dashed it on the rocks.

And the campaign rolls on.