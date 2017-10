I was at the GOP Meeting this past weekend and I had noted earlier that Dr. Fred Deutsch had presented on the physician assisted suicide measure and all the problems with it.

Fred had a handout providing the legal basis under which the group organized to oppose people killing themselves were basing their opposition, and I’m sharing it for you here in case you might be having second thoughts about supporting legalized suicide in South Dakota.

Brochure and legal analysis by Pat Powers on Scribd

Facebook Twitter