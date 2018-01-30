2017 Year End Report for Friends of Marty Jackley PAC. 118k raised, 28k spent, 92k Cash on hand.

I’ve had a couple people ask where the Jackley Campaign is getting their “Over 1 Million Dollars” raised statement with the Campaign fund noting it had raised $920,000.

I had ventured, and the campaign had confirmed that the “Over 1 Million” is also including funds raised by the affiliated Friends of Marty Jackley Political Action Committee, who’s report you can read here:

Friends of Jackley PAC 2017 Year End Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

The Political Action Committee allowed several people to contribute to that campaign at a higher limit than the $4000 limit imposed on candidate committees, with 4 who contributed $10,000 each, and a Husband/wife (David & Jill Bockorny) who contributed $17,000 combined. (Bockorny also contributed another $2500 to a different PAC, Leading South Dakota who contributed to the main campaign).

According to the Secretary of State, under state law, any political action committee may make unlimited contributions to any candidate, political action committee, ballot question, or political party.

The Political Action Committee raised $118,000 and has $92k cash on hand which it can move over to the campaign as it desires.

Now, Congresswoman Noem also has outside sources separate from her main gubernatorial campaign committee. Kristi has 2 separate committees, her Congressional Campaign Fund, and her Leadership PAC that could send money to her Gubernatorial campaign. But being Federal, they aren’t required to file for a while. So, you’ll have to wait to see what else could be brought to bear.

More to come!

