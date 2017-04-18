2018 GOP AG Candidate Jason Ravnsborg provides update from the trail Posted on April 18, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Fresh out of my mailbox, South Dakota Republican Party hopeful Jason Ravnsborg sent out an update this morning on his activities, and how things are going on the campaign trail: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Jason congratulations on your advancement! Is Lee Stranahan on your campaign team again? Ken Crow from Texas? Curious if Lee Stranahan will give an update on your campaign and military advancement on his Russian owned and funded program Sputnik? Possibly interview you? Putin and the rest of those Russians are always looking out for the best interest of the US and our strategic allies.