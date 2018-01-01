2018 is going to be YUUUGE! Happy New Year from President Trump Posted on January 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply HAPPY NEW YEAR! We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and much faster than anyone thought possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related