2020 Election Voter Turnout by County

In case you were wondering how your county did in terms of voter turnout for this month’s election, it was a good year overall.

Nine counties were just amazing, posting better than an 80% turnout. Here’s the chart so you can see where your county fell:

County Votes Cast Registered Voters CountyPercent Jones 607 706 85.98% Sully (Vote Center) 942 1,103 85.40% Harding 818 984 83.13% Haakon 1,150 1,390 82.73% Hand 1,868 2,300 81.22% Jerauld 1,017 1,253 81.17% Douglas 1,721 2,122 81.10% Potter (Vote Center) 1,400 1,735 80.69% Hamlin 3,116 3,883 80.25% Lincoln 32,737 41,180 79.50% Deuel 2,380 2,998 79.39% Custer 5,541 6,985 79.33% Grant 3,797 4,789 79.29% Stanley 1,673 2,111 79.25% Turner 4,594 5,816 78.99% Faulk 1,206 1,534 78.62% Marshall 2,217 2,821 78.59% Gregory 2,287 2,911 78.56% Aurora 1,424 1,813 78.54% Campbell 879 1,120 78.48% Perkins 1,688 2,155 78.33% McCook 2,934 3,754 78.16% Moody 3,251 4,169 77.98% Kingsbury 2,810 3,612 77.80% Brule 2,521 3,272 77.05% Lawrence 14,025 18,210 77.02% Sanborn 1,198 1,558 76.89% Day 2,998 3,911 76.66% Bon Homme 3,035 3,960 76.64% Spink 3,207 4,198 76.39% Yankton (Vote Center) 11,039 14,471 76.28% Codington 13,330 17,477 76.27% Butte 4,850 6,417 75.58% Clark 1,875 2,486 75.42% McPherson 1,338 1,776 75.34% Hughes (Vote Center) 8,871 11,791 75.24% Edmunds 2,008 2,670 75.21% Brookings (Vote Center) 14,745 19,685 74.90% Tripp 2,721 3,651 74.53% Minnehaha 93,425 125,534 74.42% Brown (Vote Center) 17,767 23,902 74.33% Hyde (Vote Center) 718 966 74.33% Fall River 4,075 5,484 74.31% Meade 13,791 18,572 74.26% Hutchinson 3,799 5,134 74.00% Miner 1,163 1,574 73.89% Union 8,956 12,286 72.90% Davison 8,566 11,826 72.43% Beadle 7,185 9,977 72.02% Lyman 1,617 2,247 71.96% Clay 5,768 8,018 71.94% Pennington 58,047 80,853 71.79% Hanson 2,408 3,385 71.14% Charles Mix 3,830 5,412 70.77% Lake 5,966 8,576 69.57% Walworth 2,606 3,827 68.10% Roberts 4,351 6,408 67.90% Mellette 784 1,162 67.47% Bennett 1,196 1,845 64.82% Buffalo 560 933 60.02% Jackson 1,128 1,891 59.65% Dewey 1,982 3,456 57.35% Ziebach 924 1,653 55.90% Todd 2,561 4,623 55.40% Corson 1,293 2,379 54.35% Oglala Lakota 3,245 7,955 40.79% TOTALS 427,529 578,655 73.88%

Miner county was closest to the 73.88% statewide turnout number, which meant we had some big counties fall below what we saw on an overall statewide basis. Beadle, Davison, Union, Clay & Pennington were all under the line, with Brookings, Minnehaha and Brown just barely over it at around 74% or so.

I’ll be curious to see at some point how this falls out by legislative district.