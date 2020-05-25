2020 Pre-Primary report – Dusty Johnson for Congress posts $149k raised, $77k spent, $816k Cash on hand

Dusty Johnson should send Liz May a thank you card for declaring her candidacy.. Especially the part where she runs, and then stayed home.

Because it allowed Johnson to raise and not have to spend anything resembling a fair amount of cash against a candidate who ultimately didn’t amount to anything more than a cow’s release of global warming gases in the wind.

Dusty Johnson Pre Primary 2020 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Dusty Johnson raised $148,736.56, with a tremendous 89% of it coming from individual donors, plus $126.19 in interest. Against that Johnson spent $76,794.75, leaving him a tremendous $815,776.28 in funds for the fall.

Compared to Liz May who is upside down at this point with $8,812.62 cash on hand and $15,608.82 in debts and obligations, Dusty is easily moving forward to June 2.

The only question remaining is whether May will break 20% or not. Because she’s certainly not competing on the same playing field.