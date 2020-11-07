2021-2022 SENATE MAJORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED

PIERRE – The newly-elected Senate Republican caucus met November 6, 2020, to determine legislative leadership for the 2021-2022 Legislative term.

The following members were elected to majority leadership positions in the Senate:

Majority Leader: Gary Cammack

Assistant Majority Leader: Mike Diedrich

Majority Whip: Jim Bolin

Majority Whip: Casey Crabtree

Majority Whip: Helene Duhamel

Majority Whip: Kyle Schoenfish

Lee Schoenbeck will be the GOP nominee for the position of President Pro Tempore, which will be voted on by the full Senate when it organizes on Tuesday,January 12, 2021.