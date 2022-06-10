2022 Candidate List *updated*

Post-primary, I’ve updated my 2022 Candidate list (subject to changes, and the conventions), which you can find here, running down who actually has a race this fall, as there were a lot of races decided this week in the primary.
In case you’re wondering what we have coming up this fall in the legislative arena, I’ve attached it, including the independents and libertarians on my list. District 1 may be subject to a replacement candidate for Logan Manhart who has withdrawn, so I’m leaving that race as a contest that will be held this fall. (If I made a mistake on any of these, I’m sure you’ll be quick to point it out.)
Legislative Races: (Races Bolded)
|Race
|District
|Name
|Party
|State Senator
|District 01
|Michael H. Rohl
|REP
|State Senator
|District 01
|Susan Wismer
|IND
|State Representative
|District 01
|Steven D. McCleerey
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 01
|Tamara St John
|REP
|State Senator
|District 02
|Steve Kolbeck
|REP
|State Representative
|District 02
|Gary Leighton
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 02
|John Sjaarda
|REP
|State Representative
|District 02
|David Kull
|REP
|State Senator
|District 03
|Al Novstrup
|REP
|State Representative
|District 03
|Emily Meier
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 03
|Brandei Schaefbauer
|REP
|State Representative
|District 03
|Carl E. Perry
|REP
|State Senator
|District 04
|John Wiik
|REP
|State Representative
|District 04
|Travis D. Paulson
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 04
|Fred Deutsch
|REP
|State Representative
|District 04
|Stephanie Sauder
|REP
|State Senator
|District 05
|Lee Schoenbeck
|REP
|State Representative
|District 05
|Kahden Mooney
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 05
|Byron I. Callies
|REP
|State Representative
|District 05
|Hugh M. Bartels
|REP
|State Senator
|District 06
|Herman Otten
|REP
|State Representative
|District 06
|Aaron Aylward
|REP
|State Representative
|District 06
|Ernie Otten
|REP
|State Senator
|District 07
|Tim Reed
|REP
|State Representative
|District 07
|Mary J. Perpich
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 07
|Lisa R Johnsen
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 07
|Mellissa Heermann
|REP
|State Representative
|District 07
|Roger DeGroot
|REP
|State Senator
|District 08
|Casey Crabtree
|REP
|State Representative
|District 08
|John Mills
|REP
|State Representative
|District 08
|Tim Reisch
|REP
|State Senator
|District 09
|Brent Hoffman
|REP
|State Representative
|District 09
|Nick Winkler
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 09
|Kenneth Teunissen
|REP
|State Representative
|District 09
|Bethany Soye
|REP
|State Senator
|District 10
|Liz Larson
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 10
|Maggie Sutton
|REP
|State Representative
|District 10
|Erin Healy
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 10
|Kameron Nelson
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 10
|John G. Mogen
|REP
|State Representative
|District 10
|Tom E Sutton
|REP
|State Senator
|District 11
|Sheryl L. Johnson
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 11
|Jim Stalzer
|REP
|State Representative
|District 11
|Margaret Kuipers
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 11
|Kim Parke
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 11
|Brian K. Mulder
|REP
|State Representative
|District 11
|Chris Karr
|REP
|State Senator
|District 12
|Jessica Meyers
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 12
|Arch Beal
|REP
|State Representative
|District 12
|Erin Royer
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 12
|Kristin Hayward
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 12
|Greg Jamison
|REP
|State Representative
|District 12
|Amber Arlint
|REP
|State Senator
|District 13
|Jack Kolbeck
|REP
|State Senator
|District 13
|Lora Hubbel
|IND
|State Representative
|District 13
|Sue Peterson
|REP
|State Representative
|District 13
|Tony Venhuizen
|REP
|State Senator
|District 14
|Matthew Tysdal
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 14
|Larry P. Zikmund
|REP
|State Representative
|District 14
|Mike Huber
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 14
|Wendy Mamer
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 14
|Taylor Rae Rehfeldt
|REP
|State Representative
|District 14
|Tyler Tordsen
|REP
|State Senator
|District 15
|Reynold F. Nesiba
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 15
|Brenda Lawrence
|REP
|State Representative
|District 15
|Kadyn Wittman
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 15
|Linda Duba
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 15
|Joni Tschetter
|REP
|State Representative
|District 15
|Matt Rosburg
|REP
|State Senator
|District 16
|Donn Larson
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 16
|Brian J. Burge
|IND
|State Senator
|District 16
|Jim Bolin
|REP
|State Representative
|District 16
|Matt Ness
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 16
|Kevin D. Jensen
|REP
|State Representative
|District 16
|Karla J. Lems
|REP
|State Senator
|District 17
|Sydney Davis
|REP
|State Representative
|District 17
|Paige Schroeder
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 17
|Rebecca “Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 17
|Chris Kassin
|REP
|State Representative
|District 17
|William “Bill” Shorma
|REP
|State Senator
|District 18
|Fredrick Bender
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 18
|Jean M. Hunhoff
|REP
|State Representative
|District 18
|Jay Williams
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 18
|Ryan D. Cwach
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 18
|Julie Auch
|REP
|State Representative
|District 18
|Mike Stevens
|REP
|State Senator
|District 19
|Daniel F. Brandt
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 19
|Kyle Schoenfish
|REP
|State Representative
|District 19
|Jessica Bahmuller
|REP
|State Representative
|District 19
|Drew Peterson
|REP
|State Senator
|District 20
|Joshua Klumb
|REP
|State Representative
|District 20
|Ben Krohmer
|REP
|State Representative
|District 20
|Lance Koth
|REP
|State Senator
|District 21
|Dan Andersson
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 21
|Erin Tobin
|REP
|State Representative
|District 21
|Marty Overweg
|REP
|State Representative
|District 21
|Rocky Blare
|REP
|State Senator
|District 22
|David Wheeler
|REP
|State Representative
|District 22
|Shane Milne
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 22
|Lynn Schneider
|REP
|State Representative
|District 22
|Roger Chase
|REP
|State Senator
|District 23
|Bryan J. Breitling
|REP
|State Representative
|District 23
|Scott Moore
|REP
|State Representative
|District 23
|James D. Wangsness
|REP
|State Senator
|District 24
|Jim Mehlhaff
|REP
|State Representative
|District 24
|Mike Weisgram
|REP
|State Representative
|District 24
|Will D. Mortenson
|REP
|State Senator
|District 25
|Tom Pischke
|REP
|State Representative
|District 25
|Dan Ahlers
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 25
|David Kills A Hundred
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 25
|Jon Hansen
|REP
|State Representative
|District 25
|Randy Gross
|REP
|State Senator
|District 26
|Shawn Bordeaux
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 26
|Joel Koskan
|REP
|State Representative
|District 26A
|Eric Emery
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 26A
|Joyce Glynn
|REP
|State Representative
|District 26B
|Rebecca Reimer
|REP
|State Senator
|District 27
|Red Dawn Foster
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 27
|David Jones
|REP
|State Representative
|District 27
|Norma Rendon
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 27
|Peri Pourier
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 27
|Bud May
|REP
|State Representative
|District 27
|Liz May
|REP
|State Senator
|District 28
|Ryan M. Maher
|REP
|State Representative
|District 28A
|Oren L Lesmeister
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 28A
|Ralph Lyon
|IND
|State Representative
|District 28B
|Neal Pinnow
|REP
|State Representative
|District 28B
|Calvin Reilly
|IND
|State Senator
|District 29
|Dean Wink
|REP
|State Representative
|District 29
|Kirk Chaffee
|REP
|State Representative
|District 29
|Gary L Cammack
|REP
|State Representative
|District 29
|Sean Natche
|LIB
|State Senator
|District 30
|Julie Frye-Mueller
|REP
|State Representative
|District 30
|Bret Swanson
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 30
|Dennis Krull
|REP
|State Representative
|District 30
|Trish Ladner
|REP
|State Senator
|District 31
|Randy Deibert
|REP
|State Representative
|District 31
|Scott Odenbach
|REP
|State Representative
|District 31
|Mary J. Fitzgerald
|REP
|State Senator
|District 32
|Nicole A. Heenan
|DEM
|State Senator
|District 32
|Helene Duhamel
|REP
|State Representative
|District 32
|Jonathan M. Old Horse
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 32
|Christine Stephenson
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 32
|Becky J. Drury
|REP
|State Representative
|District 32
|Steve Duffy
|REP
|State Senator
|District 33
|David Johnson
|REP
|State Representative
|District 33
|Vince Vidal
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 33
|Curt Massie
|REP
|State Representative
|District 33
|Phil Jensen
|REP
|State Representative
|District 33
|Darren Freidel
|LIB
|State Senator
|District 34
|Michael Diedrich
|REP
|State Representative
|District 34
|Darla Drew
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 34
|Jay Shultz
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 34
|Mike Derby
|REP
|State Representative
|District 34
|Jess Olson
|REP
|State Senator
|District 35
|Jessica Castleberry
|REP
|State Representative
|District 35
|David A. Hubbard
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 35
|Pat Cromwell
|DEM
|State Representative
|District 35
|Tony Randolph
|REP
|State Representative
|District 35
|Tina L Mulally
|REP