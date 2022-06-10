2022 Candidate List *updated*

@SoDakCampaigns

Post-primary, I’ve updated my 2022 Candidate list (subject to changes, and the conventions), which you can find here, running down who actually has a race this fall, as there were a lot of races decided this week in the primary.

In case you’re wondering what we have coming up this fall in the legislative arena, I’ve attached it, including the independents and libertarians on my list.  District 1 may be subject to a replacement candidate for Logan Manhart who has withdrawn, so I’m leaving that race as a contest that will be held this fall.  (If I made a mistake on any of these, I’m sure you’ll be quick to point it out.)

Legislative Races: (Races Bolded)

Race District Name Party
State Senator District 01 Michael H. Rohl REP
State Senator District 01 Susan Wismer IND
State Representative District 01 Steven D. McCleerey DEM
State Representative District 01 Tamara St John REP
State Senator District 02 Steve Kolbeck REP
State Representative District 02 Gary Leighton DEM
State Representative District 02 John Sjaarda REP
State Representative District 02 David Kull REP
State Senator District 03 Al Novstrup REP
State Representative District 03 Emily Meier DEM
State Representative District 03 Brandei Schaefbauer REP
State Representative District 03 Carl E. Perry REP
State Senator District 04 John Wiik REP
State Representative District 04 Travis D. Paulson DEM
State Representative District 04 Fred Deutsch REP
State Representative District 04 Stephanie Sauder REP
State Senator District 05 Lee Schoenbeck REP
State Representative District 05 Kahden Mooney DEM
State Representative District 05 Byron I. Callies REP
State Representative District 05 Hugh M. Bartels REP
State Senator District 06 Herman Otten REP
State Representative District 06 Aaron Aylward REP
State Representative District 06 Ernie Otten REP
State Senator District 07 Tim Reed REP
State Representative District 07 Mary J. Perpich DEM
State Representative District 07 Lisa R Johnsen DEM
State Representative District 07 Mellissa Heermann REP
State Representative District 07 Roger DeGroot REP
State Senator District 08 Casey Crabtree REP
State Representative District 08 John Mills REP
State Representative District 08 Tim Reisch REP
State Senator District 09 Brent Hoffman REP
State Representative District 09 Nick Winkler DEM
State Representative District 09 Kenneth Teunissen REP
State Representative District 09 Bethany Soye REP
State Senator District 10 Liz Larson DEM
State Senator District 10 Maggie Sutton REP
State Representative District 10 Erin Healy DEM
State Representative District 10 Kameron Nelson DEM
State Representative District 10 John G. Mogen REP
State Representative District 10 Tom E Sutton REP
State Senator District 11 Sheryl L. Johnson DEM
State Senator District 11 Jim Stalzer REP
State Representative District 11 Margaret Kuipers DEM
State Representative District 11 Kim Parke DEM
State Representative District 11 Brian K. Mulder REP
State Representative District 11 Chris Karr REP
State Senator District 12 Jessica Meyers DEM
State Senator District 12 Arch Beal REP
State Representative District 12 Erin Royer DEM
State Representative District 12 Kristin Hayward DEM
State Representative District 12 Greg Jamison REP
State Representative District 12 Amber Arlint REP
State Senator District 13 Jack Kolbeck REP
State Senator District 13 Lora Hubbel IND
State Representative District 13 Sue Peterson REP
State Representative District 13 Tony Venhuizen REP
State Senator District 14 Matthew Tysdal DEM
State Senator District 14 Larry P. Zikmund REP
State Representative District 14 Mike Huber DEM
State Representative District 14 Wendy Mamer DEM
State Representative District 14 Taylor Rae Rehfeldt REP
State Representative District 14 Tyler Tordsen REP
State Senator District 15 Reynold F. Nesiba DEM
State Senator District 15 Brenda Lawrence REP
State Representative District 15 Kadyn Wittman DEM
State Representative District 15 Linda Duba DEM
State Representative District 15 Joni Tschetter REP
State Representative District 15 Matt Rosburg REP
State Senator District 16 Donn Larson DEM
State Senator District 16 Brian J. Burge IND
State Senator District 16 Jim Bolin REP
State Representative District 16 Matt Ness DEM
State Representative District 16 Kevin D. Jensen REP
State Representative District 16 Karla J. Lems REP
State Senator District 17 Sydney Davis REP
State Representative District 17 Paige Schroeder DEM
State Representative District 17 Rebecca “Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder DEM
State Representative District 17 Chris Kassin REP
State Representative District 17 William “Bill” Shorma REP
State Senator District 18 Fredrick Bender DEM
State Senator District 18 Jean M. Hunhoff REP
State Representative District 18 Jay Williams DEM
State Representative District 18 Ryan D. Cwach DEM
State Representative District 18 Julie Auch REP
State Representative District 18 Mike Stevens REP
State Senator District 19 Daniel F. Brandt DEM
State Senator District 19 Kyle Schoenfish REP
State Representative District 19 Jessica Bahmuller REP
State Representative District 19 Drew Peterson REP
State Senator District 20 Joshua Klumb REP
State Representative District 20 Ben Krohmer REP
State Representative District 20 Lance Koth REP
State Senator District 21 Dan Andersson DEM
State Senator District 21 Erin Tobin REP
State Representative District 21 Marty Overweg REP
State Representative District 21 Rocky Blare REP
State Senator District 22 David Wheeler REP
State Representative District 22 Shane Milne DEM
State Representative District 22 Lynn Schneider REP
State Representative District 22 Roger Chase REP
State Senator District 23 Bryan J. Breitling REP
State Representative District 23 Scott Moore REP
State Representative District 23 James D. Wangsness REP
State Senator District 24 Jim Mehlhaff REP
State Representative District 24 Mike Weisgram REP
State Representative District 24 Will D. Mortenson REP
State Senator District 25 Tom Pischke REP
State Representative District 25 Dan Ahlers DEM
State Representative District 25 David Kills A Hundred DEM
State Representative District 25 Jon Hansen REP
State Representative District 25 Randy Gross REP
State Senator District 26 Shawn Bordeaux DEM
State Senator District 26 Joel Koskan REP
State Representative District 26A Eric Emery DEM
State Representative District 26A Joyce Glynn REP
State Representative District 26B Rebecca Reimer REP
State Senator District 27 Red Dawn Foster DEM
State Senator District 27 David Jones REP
State Representative District 27 Norma Rendon DEM
State Representative District 27 Peri Pourier DEM
State Representative District 27 Bud May REP
State Representative District 27 Liz May REP
State Senator District 28 Ryan M. Maher REP
State Representative District 28A Oren L Lesmeister DEM
State Representative District 28A Ralph Lyon IND
State Representative District 28B Neal Pinnow REP
State Representative District 28B Calvin Reilly IND
State Senator District 29 Dean Wink REP
State Representative District 29 Kirk Chaffee REP
State Representative District 29 Gary L Cammack REP
State Representative District 29 Sean Natche LIB
State Senator District 30 Julie Frye-Mueller REP
State Representative District 30 Bret Swanson DEM
State Representative District 30 Dennis Krull REP
State Representative District 30 Trish Ladner REP
State Senator District 31 Randy Deibert REP
State Representative District 31 Scott Odenbach REP
State Representative District 31 Mary J. Fitzgerald REP
State Senator District 32 Nicole A. Heenan DEM
State Senator District 32 Helene Duhamel REP
State Representative District 32 Jonathan M. Old Horse DEM
State Representative District 32 Christine Stephenson DEM
State Representative District 32 Becky J. Drury REP
State Representative District 32 Steve Duffy REP
State Senator District 33 David Johnson REP
State Representative District 33 Vince Vidal DEM
State Representative District 33 Curt Massie REP
State Representative District 33 Phil Jensen REP
State Representative District 33 Darren Freidel LIB
State Senator District 34 Michael Diedrich REP
State Representative District 34 Darla Drew DEM
State Representative District 34 Jay Shultz DEM
State Representative District 34 Mike Derby REP
State Representative District 34 Jess Olson REP
State Senator District 35 Jessica Castleberry REP
State Representative District 35 David A. Hubbard DEM
State Representative District 35 Pat Cromwell DEM
State Representative District 35 Tony Randolph REP
State Representative District 35 Tina L Mulally REP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.