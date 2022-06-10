2022 Candidate List *updated*

Post-primary, I’ve updated my 2022 Candidate list (subject to changes, and the conventions), which you can find here, running down who actually has a race this fall, as there were a lot of races decided this week in the primary.

In case you’re wondering what we have coming up this fall in the legislative arena, I’ve attached it, including the independents and libertarians on my list. District 1 may be subject to a replacement candidate for Logan Manhart who has withdrawn, so I’m leaving that race as a contest that will be held this fall. (If I made a mistake on any of these, I’m sure you’ll be quick to point it out.)

Legislative Races: (Races Bolded)

Race District Name Party State Senator District 01 Michael H. Rohl REP State Senator District 01 Susan Wismer IND State Representative District 01 Steven D. McCleerey DEM State Representative District 01 Tamara St John REP State Senator District 02 Steve Kolbeck REP State Representative District 02 Gary Leighton DEM State Representative District 02 John Sjaarda REP State Representative District 02 David Kull REP State Senator District 03 Al Novstrup REP State Representative District 03 Emily Meier DEM State Representative District 03 Brandei Schaefbauer REP State Representative District 03 Carl E. Perry REP State Senator District 04 John Wiik REP State Representative District 04 Travis D. Paulson DEM State Representative District 04 Fred Deutsch REP State Representative District 04 Stephanie Sauder REP State Senator District 05 Lee Schoenbeck REP State Representative District 05 Kahden Mooney DEM State Representative District 05 Byron I. Callies REP State Representative District 05 Hugh M. Bartels REP State Senator District 06 Herman Otten REP State Representative District 06 Aaron Aylward REP State Representative District 06 Ernie Otten REP State Senator District 07 Tim Reed REP State Representative District 07 Mary J. Perpich DEM State Representative District 07 Lisa R Johnsen DEM State Representative District 07 Mellissa Heermann REP State Representative District 07 Roger DeGroot REP State Senator District 08 Casey Crabtree REP State Representative District 08 John Mills REP State Representative District 08 Tim Reisch REP State Senator District 09 Brent Hoffman REP State Representative District 09 Nick Winkler DEM State Representative District 09 Kenneth Teunissen REP State Representative District 09 Bethany Soye REP State Senator District 10 Liz Larson DEM State Senator District 10 Maggie Sutton REP State Representative District 10 Erin Healy DEM State Representative District 10 Kameron Nelson DEM State Representative District 10 John G. Mogen REP State Representative District 10 Tom E Sutton REP State Senator District 11 Sheryl L. Johnson DEM State Senator District 11 Jim Stalzer REP State Representative District 11 Margaret Kuipers DEM State Representative District 11 Kim Parke DEM State Representative District 11 Brian K. Mulder REP State Representative District 11 Chris Karr REP State Senator District 12 Jessica Meyers DEM State Senator District 12 Arch Beal REP State Representative District 12 Erin Royer DEM State Representative District 12 Kristin Hayward DEM State Representative District 12 Greg Jamison REP State Representative District 12 Amber Arlint REP State Senator District 13 Jack Kolbeck REP State Senator District 13 Lora Hubbel IND State Representative District 13 Sue Peterson REP State Representative District 13 Tony Venhuizen REP State Senator District 14 Matthew Tysdal DEM State Senator District 14 Larry P. Zikmund REP State Representative District 14 Mike Huber DEM State Representative District 14 Wendy Mamer DEM State Representative District 14 Taylor Rae Rehfeldt REP State Representative District 14 Tyler Tordsen REP State Senator District 15 Reynold F. Nesiba DEM State Senator District 15 Brenda Lawrence REP State Representative District 15 Kadyn Wittman DEM State Representative District 15 Linda Duba DEM State Representative District 15 Joni Tschetter REP State Representative District 15 Matt Rosburg REP State Senator District 16 Donn Larson DEM State Senator District 16 Brian J. Burge IND State Senator District 16 Jim Bolin REP State Representative District 16 Matt Ness DEM State Representative District 16 Kevin D. Jensen REP State Representative District 16 Karla J. Lems REP State Senator District 17 Sydney Davis REP State Representative District 17 Paige Schroeder DEM State Representative District 17 Rebecca “Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder DEM State Representative District 17 Chris Kassin REP State Representative District 17 William “Bill” Shorma REP State Senator District 18 Fredrick Bender DEM State Senator District 18 Jean M. Hunhoff REP State Representative District 18 Jay Williams DEM State Representative District 18 Ryan D. Cwach DEM State Representative District 18 Julie Auch REP State Representative District 18 Mike Stevens REP State Senator District 19 Daniel F. Brandt DEM State Senator District 19 Kyle Schoenfish REP State Representative District 19 Jessica Bahmuller REP State Representative District 19 Drew Peterson REP State Senator District 20 Joshua Klumb REP State Representative District 20 Ben Krohmer REP State Representative District 20 Lance Koth REP State Senator District 21 Dan Andersson DEM State Senator District 21 Erin Tobin REP State Representative District 21 Marty Overweg REP State Representative District 21 Rocky Blare REP State Senator District 22 David Wheeler REP State Representative District 22 Shane Milne DEM State Representative District 22 Lynn Schneider REP State Representative District 22 Roger Chase REP State Senator District 23 Bryan J. Breitling REP State Representative District 23 Scott Moore REP State Representative District 23 James D. Wangsness REP State Senator District 24 Jim Mehlhaff REP State Representative District 24 Mike Weisgram REP State Representative District 24 Will D. Mortenson REP State Senator District 25 Tom Pischke REP State Representative District 25 Dan Ahlers DEM State Representative District 25 David Kills A Hundred DEM State Representative District 25 Jon Hansen REP State Representative District 25 Randy Gross REP State Senator District 26 Shawn Bordeaux DEM State Senator District 26 Joel Koskan REP State Representative District 26A Eric Emery DEM State Representative District 26A Joyce Glynn REP State Representative District 26B Rebecca Reimer REP State Senator District 27 Red Dawn Foster DEM State Senator District 27 David Jones REP State Representative District 27 Norma Rendon DEM State Representative District 27 Peri Pourier DEM State Representative District 27 Bud May REP State Representative District 27 Liz May REP State Senator District 28 Ryan M. Maher REP State Representative District 28A Oren L Lesmeister DEM State Representative District 28A Ralph Lyon IND State Representative District 28B Neal Pinnow REP State Representative District 28B Calvin Reilly IND State Senator District 29 Dean Wink REP State Representative District 29 Kirk Chaffee REP State Representative District 29 Gary L Cammack REP State Representative District 29 Sean Natche LIB State Senator District 30 Julie Frye-Mueller REP State Representative District 30 Bret Swanson DEM State Representative District 30 Dennis Krull REP State Representative District 30 Trish Ladner REP State Senator District 31 Randy Deibert REP State Representative District 31 Scott Odenbach REP State Representative District 31 Mary J. Fitzgerald REP State Senator District 32 Nicole A. Heenan DEM State Senator District 32 Helene Duhamel REP State Representative District 32 Jonathan M. Old Horse DEM State Representative District 32 Christine Stephenson DEM State Representative District 32 Becky J. Drury REP State Representative District 32 Steve Duffy REP State Senator District 33 David Johnson REP State Representative District 33 Vince Vidal DEM State Representative District 33 Curt Massie REP State Representative District 33 Phil Jensen REP State Representative District 33 Darren Freidel LIB State Senator District 34 Michael Diedrich REP State Representative District 34 Darla Drew DEM State Representative District 34 Jay Shultz DEM State Representative District 34 Mike Derby REP State Representative District 34 Jess Olson REP State Senator District 35 Jessica Castleberry REP State Representative District 35 David A. Hubbard DEM State Representative District 35 Pat Cromwell DEM State Representative District 35 Tony Randolph REP State Representative District 35 Tina L Mulally REP