20th Annual Pie Day Scheduled for Saturday December 9th

PIERRE, S.D – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that the 20th Annual Pie Day will be held on Saturday, December 9th. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Capitol building in Pierre.

“I want to extend an invitation to the 20th Annual Pie Day. It is the perfect opportunity to take in “Christmas at the Capitol” and enjoy a slice of pie,” said Jackley.

The event will include free pie, cookies, coffee and ice cream. This event is free and the public is encouraged to stop by the Capitol and enjoy.

If you have any questions regarding this event please contact Sara Rabern at 605-773- 3215.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...