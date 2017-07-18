3 Currently Looking At Speaker Pro Temp

Bob Mercer is reporting on his website that at the moment, there are three who have expressed an interest in replacing Don Haggar as Speaker Pro Temp, after Don departed the legislature for the Americans For Prosperity leadership role:

Three Republicans are competing for the post. They are:

Larry Rhoden of Union Center, a 15-year lawmaker who served the maximum four terms in the House, went to the Senate for three terms, ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014 and then came back to the state House this year. He was House Republican leader from 2005 through 2008;

Mike Stevens of Yankton, a fifth-year House member who serves on the Legislature’s Executive Board; and

Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls, a third-year House member who serves on the Legislature’s Executive Board.