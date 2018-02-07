30-1. Not very good odds for Democrats at this point

We are a little over a month in to the petition process for candidates for the state legislature, and things are looking somewhat dim for South Dakota Democrats.

31 petitions to run for either the State House or the State Senate have been filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office as of today.

30 of those 31 petitions are for Republican candidates. Only one Legislative petition has been turned in where the candidate is running under the banner of the Democrat party.

30-1 and counting. Not very good odds for Democrats at this point.

