64 State Legislators Join to Endorse Kristi for Governor

Kristi Noem today earned the endorsement of 64 state legislators, who represent families from across the state.

“With opportunities facing our state now to improve education, get more people into good-paying jobs, and tackle the crime and drug epidemic, we cannot afford to lose momentum, or worse, to step backward. That’s why we are endorsing Kristi Noem for governor,” wrote the legislators.

Kristi Noem served in the state legislature from 2006 to 2010, serving as Assistant Majority Leader during her second term.

Dear Friends,

We write to you as your neighbors and as those who have had the privilege of representing you in the South Dakota state legislature. Our state is at a crossroads. For years, the great state of South Dakota has moved forward under the direction of Republican governors and Republican-led legislatures. With opportunities facing our state now to improve education, get more people into good-paying jobs, and tackle the crime and drug epidemic, we cannot afford to lose momentum, or worse, to step backward. That’s why we are endorsing Kristi Noem for governor.

While Kristi served in the SD House of Representatives, she was elected as Assistant Majority Leader in her second term in office. Since being elected as SD’s Congresswoman, Kristi has always spent a day at the state Capitol with us during session, and several of us have had the opportunity to work with her over the years. She’s a proven fighter, who will always put South Dakota first. Her record reflects that. She’s dug up new resources to fight the Mountain Pine Beetle in the Black Hills, protected agriculture from harmful regulations, and kept the Hot Springs VA Hospital open. Kristi has expanded support for the Lewis & Clark Rural Water Project, secured livestock disaster assistance, doubled the Child Tax Credit, expanded the Black Hills National Cemetery, and authored historic tax cuts that put more money in the pockets of hardworking South Dakotans. Time and again, Kristi Noem has fought for South Dakota.

The same can be said of her running mate, Larry Rhoden. Larry is a strong leader who has dedicated his life to service: Serving in the National Guard, serving his family as a dedicated husband and father, serving on the local school board, serving in his community church and serving in the state legislature for 16 years. Larry has been elected by his colleagues into several legislative leadership positions: Assistant Majority Leader his second term in the House, House Majority Leader for 4 years, & Senate Majority WHIP for 4 years – a testament to his character and ability to govern. Larry had many significant bills and legislation he was instrumental in writing and seeing through to passage. One example was a bill to ensure tighter restrictions for use of eminent domain, which became a model in other states to design their own legislation.

Perhaps the most important fact is that Kristi and Larry share our values. They represent the best of South Dakota! They’ll place conservative justices on the South Dakota Supreme Court. They’ll continue efforts to promote open government and continue South Dakota’s decades-long effort to fight federal overreach. Kristi’s 4 Pillars of Protection include: Protection from Tax Increases, Protection from Government Growth, Protection from Federal Intrusion, and Protection from Government Secrecy. She also has 13 more plans for the state which you can find on Kristiforgovernor.com.

We have a real choice in the upcoming election. Please join us in supporting Kristi Noem for Governor and Larry Rhoden for Lt. Governor on November 6.

Your neighbors who represent you in Pierre,

Representative Lee Qualm, House Majority Leader

Representative Kent Peterson, Assistant House Majority Leader

Representative Mark Mickelson, Speaker of the House

Representative Steven Haugaard, Speaker Pro Tempore

Senator Brock Greenfield, Senate President Pro Tempore

Representative Arch Beal, WHIP

Representative Leslie Heinemann, WHIP

Representative Lynne Hix-DiSanto, WHIP

Representative Isaac Latterell, WHIP

Senator Al Novstrup, WHIP

Senator Kris Langer, WHIP

Senator Bob Ewing, WHIP

Representative Lana Greenfield

Representative David Anderson

Representative Michael Clark

Representative Larry Zikmund

Representative Burt Tulson

Representative John Lake

Representative John Mills

Representative Kevin Jensen

Representative Scyller Borglum

Representative Tim Reed

Representative Mike Diedrich

Representative Greg Jamison

Representative Jason Kettwig

Representative Blaine Campbell

Representative David Lust

Representative Wayne Steinhauer

Representative Chris Karr

Representative Nancy York

Representative Mary Duvall

Representative Tim Rounds

Representative Spencer Gosch

Representative Hugh Bartels

Representative Bob Glanzer

Senator Gary Cammack

Senator Jim White

Senator Margaret Sutton

Senator John Wiik

Senator Larry Tidemann

Senator Ernie Otten

Senator Jim Stalzer

Senator Joshua Klumb

Senator Neal Tapio

Senator Jim Bolin

Senator Terri Haverly

Senator Arthur Rusch

Senator Justin Cronin

Senator Jack Kolbeck

Senator Jeff Partridge

Senator Jeff Monroe

Representative Taffy Howard

Representative Marli Wiese

Representative Kyle Schoenfish

Representative David Johnson

Representative Kristin Conzet

Representative Roger Chase

Representative Doug Barthel

Representative Timothy Johns

Representative Rebecca Reimer

Representative Sue Peterson

Representative Tim Goodwin

Representative Tom Pischke

Representative Mark Willadsen

