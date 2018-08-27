AFP Hosting Event – Trade War Hits Home: Tariffs’ Impact on South Dakota

From my mailbox – AFP hosting forum on effects of Tariffs in South Dakota
Hey Pat,
At the end of the month — Thursday, Aug. 30 — we’re having an event that I think you’d really enjoy.
Are you curious about the effect tariffs are having on South Dakota? Do you believe that freeing up the market is the quickest path to prosperity, and that trade barriers push us off that path?
If so, you’re encouraged to come to our Trade War Hits Home: Tariffs’ Impact on South Dakota event at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls, SD.
I think you’ll get a lot out of it. The event will feature a panel of experts discussing how barriers to trade are impacting our state.
WHAT: Trade War Hits Home: Tariffs’ Impact on South Dakota
WHEN: Thursday, August 30th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Hilton Garden Inn DOWNTOWN, Sioux Falls, SD
201 E. 8th Street Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Be sure to register to grab a seat to this fantastic event.
For Freedom,
Don Haggar
State Director
Americans for Prosperity — SD
P.S. Pat, food and beverages will be served, so don’t miss out!
and what is AFP’s solution to the trade tariffs that China and others already have on us?
Take two minutes to watch Milton Friedman explain why retaliatory tariffs are a bad idea: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkHdq_2EUk4
I will use handle free trade to talk about this discussion so you know you are speaking to same person, could you do the same and picka handle?
I am all for free trade…BUT China imposes tariffs on us and we are taking it on the chin, because they then manipulate their currency on the back end also. You have to have HONEST players …China and others impose tariffs on us and we are not to put tariffs on them or do anything …just let them spend our money back here to benefit us?
The analogy is more they have the gun and they are shooting in our boat and we are smiling at them as we don’t do anything
So to be clear, you disagree with Milton Friedman. My question is: do you disagree with him on long-term retaliatory tariffs or only as a short-term negotiating position. There is a big difference.
I agree with the President that we need to do it for a short term (preferably) to get them to remove the tariffs they have had on us for years, so we get to free trade.
Right now it is imbalanced in their favor and AFP seemingly is criticizing us for fighting back….I want to give them the chance to tell us their solutions…
I am an unapologetic Free Trader. I also agree with Friedman we are better off without tariffs even if other’s do it.
However, I do think good negotiating sometimes requires short-term pain for long-term gain. If short-term retaliation results in free trade long-term, it is a positive. For instance, if we end up with greater trade freedom with Mexico as a result of Trump threatening and then imposing tariffs, it was a good thing for Mexico and the US. Same with regard to Europe, China, etc.
If Trump’s strategy results in less free trade in the future, he deserves to face the political consequences because it will have imposed economic consequences on average Americans. But, if it results in more free trade, he deserves the credit. Only time will tell.
That’s a HUGE 3rd paragraph for Troy Jones ! You might lose your invite for a free meal !
Stocks jumped on Monday as the United States and Mexico closed a new trade deal. Investors also digested reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
friedman argues for a better world but he pragmatically understood the roadblocks inherent in dealing with centrally-controlled economies, able to game a free system any way they like to. upshot: both viewpoints are right.
You know there is something wrong in America right now, when the Koch brothers, Bill Kristol, David Frum, and the Democratic Party are all standing in the same corner.
#PoliticsMakesForStrangeBedfellows
Bullseye, JKC ! NeverTrumper’s ALLl. And others. This blog, various term limited SD politicians, and other current and aspiring office holders. I get a kick out of the AFP offering a free meal with every function they have and then call it grassroots. Kind of like a carton of cigarettes in days gone by. Maybe that’s just their expression of free trade ?