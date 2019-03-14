Thune Leads Subcommittee Hearing on Broadband in Rural America

“I remain committed to building on the past successes of this Committee while also looking for new approaches to ensure all Americans have access to next-generation broadband services.”

Click here or on the image above to watch Thune’s statement.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today convened the subcommittee’s first hearing of the year titled, “The Impact of Broadband Investments in Rural America.” The subcommittee discussed opportunities and investments to support carriers in rural America, efforts to prevent overbuilding among federal broadband programs, and the next steps to close the digital divide.

The paneled featured testimony from representatives of two South Dakota telecommunication companies, Justin Forde from Midcontinent Communications and Denny Law from Golden West Telecommunications.

Like this: Like Loading...