Good news! (If not possibly a little awkward.)

I was out this week with my wife for dinner, since our stove had been disconnected for several days for a flooring installation. That, and I didn’t want a microwave chicken patty like the kids got stuck with.

In addition to avoiding the microwave, we were also celebrating a big, big job change for her. This week, my wife announced her acceptance of a position at the end of the summer where she will be joining Augustana University as a faculty member, teaching in the field of special education to undergraduate and graduate students.

In concept, it had been a while in coming, as she is set to become “Dr. Powers” this coming December. As she was getting her doctorate, she’d been thinking about what she was going to do with those extra letters behind her name. The move to Augie also made a lot of sense, as she contemplated what the next phase of her professional career was going to be. So, she applied and took the plunge.

She was hired. And simultaneously, my USD bound daughter has switched collegiate gears once again, and is back looking at Augustana. (I’m about ready to give up on her becoming a Jackrabbit, and record a black mark on her permanent record of where she ranks among her siblings as my favorite.)

And of course, fate being what it is, right when my wife was in the process of accepting her job, Augustana U announced who their new president was going to be. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

Um.. Really? So, my wife’s new big boss is going to be someone who I actively crusaded against in the field of politics? (Awkward.)

I’m starting to wonder if South Dakota might just be a little too small!