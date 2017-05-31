A campaign Video from Billie Sutton that also omits his party affiliation

Hot off of his announcement, Billie Sutton’s Gubernatorial campaign has released the below campaign video…. which like his website and press release, also omits his political affiliation.
Given that being a Democrat in South Dakota is the electoral equivalent of being the kiss of death, I have no doubt that it’s being done intentionally.
A cursory glance at Marty and Kristi’s web pages don’t show a party affiliation, either.
Nice strawman you got there.
Very cursory, as Marty has it in the first paragraph. Haven’t looked at Kristi’s today, but Republicans don’t need to hide their brand.
Billie would make one hell of a Governor!