A Christmas Story
First United Methodist in Aberdeen was planning to do a Christmas nativity scene with live animals such as sheep, goats, donkeys and camels. The planning was going well as all the animals were located. The owner of the Walter the camel said he was unable to attend as the US Department of Agriculture was demanding that he got a license to travel and display Walter. The cost of obtaining the license was too high and too complicated.
The business manager of First United , Mary Scott, mentioned the problem to State Senator Al Novstrup. Because it was a federal issue, Senator Novstrup explained the problem to Senator Thune regional director Judy Vrchota. Senator Thune and Judy were able to solve the problem within days.
And courtesy of Novstrup and Thune’s actions, Walter the camel is pictured below in the nativity scene at First United Methodist in Aberdeen.
This is a nice story. There’s another good one of preschoolers having a “discussion” over baby Jesus during their Christmas program.
Mary Scott was able to start a conversation that led to the opportunity for children getting a glimpse into what the setting of Christ’s birth was like, certainly not what bringing life into the world is like today;) I can’t imagine finding the strength, courage and faith Mary and Joseph had.
Mary Scott was also able to show us a great example of why limited gov’t makes sense… The owner of Walter the camel, said he was unable to attend as the US Department of Agriculture was demanding that he got a license to travel and display Walter. The cost of obtaining the license was too high and too complicated…
Props to you Mary Scott, Merry Christmas!
Senator Novstrup attends anti-Muslim hate rallys but circumvents federal regulations for Christians? A bit biased, one would say. Also, the travel ban on Walter is because he’s owned by a Muslim.