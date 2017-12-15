A Christmas Story

First United Methodist in Aberdeen was planning to do a Christmas nativity scene with live animals such as sheep, goats, donkeys and camels. The planning was going well as all the animals were located. The owner of the Walter the camel said he was unable to attend as the US Department of Agriculture was demanding that he got a license to travel and display Walter. The cost of obtaining the license was too high and too complicated.

The business manager of First United , Mary Scott, mentioned the problem to State Senator Al Novstrup. Because it was a federal issue, Senator Novstrup explained the problem to Senator Thune regional director Judy Vrchota. Senator Thune and Judy were able to solve the problem within days.

And courtesy of Novstrup and Thune’s actions, Walter the camel is pictured below in the nativity scene at First United Methodist in Aberdeen.

Like this: Like Loading...