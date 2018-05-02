A difference in styles.. @AFPSD debate

Interesting contrast in speaking styles between Noem & Jackley at the AFP debate.

Congresswoman Kristi Noem engages with a more warm & relaxed conversational style of addressing the crowd in attendance…

While Attorney General Marty Jackley uses what I suspect is similar to the style he uses in addressing a jury, standing when he speaks, and moving across the stage.

I don’t believe either style is a clear favorite. Marty’s is more commanding in person, but with a stationary camera for live-streaming, Kristi is relaxed and continually in frame, while Marty moves in and out of the screen.

More to come….

Like this: Like Loading...