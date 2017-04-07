A few minutes with Senator Rounds this AM.

Senator Rounds’ staff was kind enough this past week to help me get a tour of the White House for this weekend, so bright and early this morning, I popped in to pick up my pass.. And taking a chance, I asked if the Senator was in.

It’s not that there is anything going on in Washington today, such as a supreme court confirmation vote, or the first military action of our new administration… OK, maybe I was a little embarrassed that it might be an imposition, but the staff was gracious and I made a point not to overstay my welcome.

We had a great discussion on what was happening in his office, and in his committees, especially in light of the strike on Syria. One of the most important things that the Senator noted was the poor state the prior administration left us in, in terms of military readiness.

Mike noted that we were left in situations such as having 3 nuclear submarines inoperable & waiting for repairs, and how 63% of our F-18’s are in a state of disrepair after the Obama administration. And thats just thr tip of the iceberg.

We also spoke about his efforts to clean up the morass that is the VA, as well as his work on the Banking committee.

I knew Mike had to get to a committee meeting, so we got out of his hair, but it was good to get an update on the work he’s doing for South Dakota and the American people in Washington.

Thank you again to Senator Rounds and staff for the impromptu visit, as well as for the White House tour.