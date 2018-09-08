A few more Trump event photos

My daughter was right up front for the Trump event, and was kind enough to pass along some photos to share of the speakers at the podium:
Republican Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg address the crowd
Dusty Johnson also warms the group up….
As does US Senator Mike Rounds:
GOP Chairman Dan Lederman also gets those Republicans fired up for the main event
Congresswoman and future Governor Kristi Noem..
…as she introduces President Donald Trump!
Kristi’s victory this November will be YUUUGE!
For your daughter it was a great historical day and one for her to always remember. Now let us pray this man stays in office as America can afford nothing less than Donald Trump to lead us thru 2024. Thnx again for sharing.
How many folks were there?
I had it reported to me that it was in the neighborhood of 700.
I had to pick the tarmac or the main event based on how they closed doors, roads for security, so I went for the landing. There were about 75 where I was.
Great pictures, publicity and fundraising I would imagine ….
Hard for Dems to compete with that and social media seems to be buzzing…lots of free pro-Republican publicity!
VOTE RED