A few more Trump event photos

My daughter was right up front for the Trump event, and was kind enough to pass along some photos to share of the speakers at the podium:

Republican Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg address the crowd

Dusty Johnson also warms the group up….

As does US Senator Mike Rounds:

GOP Chairman Dan Lederman also gets those Republicans fired up for the main event

Congresswoman and future Governor Kristi Noem..

…as she introduces President Donald Trump!

Kristi’s victory this November will be YUUUGE!

