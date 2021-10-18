A few people mass spamming legislators to demand election audit… even with no evidence of fraud in state

Had a legislator share this constituent spam that’s being blasted to all legislators, no matter whether they represent the South Dakotans who sent it or not.

Not to mention the fact there’s no evidence of election fraud in South Dakota, but they’re demanding an audit anyway:

I usually delete these types of email as quickly as they come in, but prior to deleting this one I thought you might be interested to see legislators have been receiving pressure to “sign the list.” I’ve received three or four similar requests.

From: [Redacted]

Sent: Monday, October 18, 2021 12:58 AM

Subject: [EXT]: FW: Demand a Full Forensic Audit of SD 2020 Election

We are highly disappointed in the government entities across South Dakota, as well as across the country. In August, we sent the email below demanding a full forensic audit of the 2020 election to all 105 SD Legislative Representatives, as well as our Governor, Secretary of State, Senator Thune, Senator Rounds, and House of Representative Dusty Johnson, amongst others. Ironically, of all these emails, only three individuals responded (Steven Haugarrd, Julie Frye-Mueller, and Taffy Howard). It is highly disappointing that we did not even receive a response from our own representatives – Josh Klumb, Lance Koth or Paul Miskimins.

It is obvious that there was fraudulent activity in the 2020 Presidential election, and it is apparent that the bulk of our legislative representatives are turning a blind eye and choosing not to execute their job in accordance with the oath they took. Attached is a document signed by many state legislators across the nation exercising their power in accordance with the U.S. Constitution ensuring oversight of the Presidential election. The letter is requesting all states decertify their electoral votes where they were certified prematurely and inaccurately. Only two SD State Legislators, Julie Frye-Mueller and Taffy Howard, have signed this document. We would have expected the majority of our legislators to have signed the document. The more important question is why did you not sign it? There are numerous allegations in the news that raise concerns regarding the integrity of the 2020 Presidential election, as well as accusations of a pattern of fraud in the five swing states. In SD, we need to audit our election process to ensure every legal vote is counted and ensure that we don’t have problems with vote discrepancies because of ballots being cast for deceased people, those who have moved out of the state, votes of illegal aliens and criminals (who don’t have the right to vote), absentee ballots, as well as votes by those not properly registered. Conducting an audit in every state is a win-win, if the election outcome based on legal votes does not change it restores the faith of the election process. If the audit produces different results, and we rectify any fraudulent activity, then it restores integrity of the process for future elections.

Remember your job is to represent the citizens of SD and what is best for our state, not your own personal or political agenda, or one that is contrary to best interest of We the People! We ask that you look deep into your heart, step-up and support a full forensic audit in SD and in all states.

[redacted]

cc: Stand for Freedom



