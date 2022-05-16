A few postcards from around the state this weekend. Lumps and bumps in the mailbox.

Hey all – back on the air.. on a computer as opposed to a phone charged from battery packs and my truck.
I was out of power for about 30 hours, and there are friends and relatives who are still waiting. It has been crazy to say the least, from Derecho slammed Brookings. Thankfully, I’ve got a gas stove, and I ran over to Ace hardware in Volga to grab a small charcoal grill, after I had gotten rid of mine when I got an electric pellet smoker. The home of South Dakota’s largest University is nearly back up and running thanks to the diligent utility, emergency, and other crews who have been working hard.
While all the weather lunacy has been going on, the mail was delivering just fine, and postcards have been hitting across the state. I’ve got a sampling of them for you for your reading entertainment.
Several legislators took some lumps, and at least one this weekend took a huge bump from the state’s chief executive:
First off, Kaleb Weis took a hit for his opposition to Governor Noem’s freedom scholarship, pointing out that his home district would have benefitted from some of the enrollment opportunities.
Maybe not the smartest vote he’s ever taken. I’ll just stop there.
Speaking of Universities, Doug Post took a lump today regarding his testimony to the redistricting committee last year about how he wanted to see his area drawn.
I sense a trend about candidates and how their views affect universities.
Lee Schoenbeck, who is celebrating a birthday today, had a nice positive postcard pop into mailboxes with some bullet points on his background, as well as noting his support of Lake Area Technical College:
In strong competition for the title of worst legislator in Pierre, Julie Frye Mueller is finding that her vote in opposition of the general bill has some consequences along the lines of what she voted NO on, in this case the State Veterans Home, which had funding contained in the Bill:
Oops. That might be a challenging vote to explain to the residents of the southern part of her district.
Tom Pischke found himself being held to account for a story that broke on KELOland earlier this year, where he complained on the House Floor that a proposed increase in child support was going to hurt him personally:
You might have probably guessed that he was going to hear that comment again.
And while several members of the hard right took hard hits, District 3 Senate challenger Rachel Dix had a nice bump from Governor Kristi Noem who lent her support for the District 3 Senate Candidate challenging Al Novstrup in the Republican Primary:
And the election inches closer and closer…
Stay tuned. And if you get a campaign postcard, send it on over. We’d love to see!
27 thoughts on “A few postcards from around the state this weekend. Lumps and bumps in the mailbox.”
Never been happier to be a South Dakotan, thanks Lee and Pat
Child Support is one of the hidden taxes that are placed on Families, and encourages divorce at much higher volumes cause most women know they can benefit from the State personally. It practically pushes out fathers from their child’s life by forcing them to pay a ‘tax’ above and beyond them wanting to be part of their child’s life by making them pay a tax regardless of the private investment they choose to make in their child’s life in Housing, Food, Clothing, Education, Lifestyle Activities, etc. Yes – Child Support laws must be reformed, we must help “Good Fathers” fight for equal rights to their Children, let alone support “Shared Parenting Rights” where both parents are involved in their children’s lives.
Let’s not forget, Child Support was the means to hold “bad parents” accountable. It was NOT originally designed to be a “profitably” trust for women, nor the state. It has since led to ‘good fathers” being chased from their child’s life all cause they can no longer afford to provide their child a home, clothing, food, a lifestyle outside the ‘mothers’ household.
Child Support laws must be reformed, they have led to criminalizing, sanctioning, and demonizing ‘good fathers’ while stripping the children of having both parents in their lives.
Yes, Child Support is an asset to be used by “parents” who become the primary caregiver, whereas the other parent is neglecting their responsibility to their children, however, it has become a financial means to profit from by both the mother and the state, while forcing good fathers from the lives of their children.
This is another example of the “RINO” Republicans attempting to demonize the ultra conservative members of the Republican Party, while voting to favor “progressive” more liberalized ideas of financing the state, let alone grooming a more Socialistic-Fascist type society long into the future.
As a proud Republican, I do not believe this is the course a true “Conservative” should take. “WE” should be supporting strong fiscal government, traditional families, keeping families together, NOT tearing them apart.
If Tom Pischke has a plan to adopt and support “True Child Support Reform” – lets seriously create the discussion, lets put families back together again, by adopting newfound policies such as “Shared Parenting” – that favors equal time for our children to share in the daily lives of their children. Lets stop punishing good fathers, and lets hold bad fathers accountable.
Women have taken advantage of Child Support for to damn long, profiting off of a “tax” that has punished good fathers who want to be part of their childs lives, but make it difficult to survive on their own due to an excess burden placed on them beyond the expense of providing a Home, Food, Clothign, Education, and Healthcare alone.
Stop the Hate, Support Families –
What rock did you crawl out from under?
where on earth did you get the idea that child support is intended to punish bad parents???
1/3 of single parent families are living below the poverty line, and almost all of them are mothers. That means the cost of supporting them has been shifted to public assistance programs. They are not “profiting” from the child support they receive from the fathers of their children.
The purpose of child support is to take care of your children so the taxpayers don’t have to. If the mother of your children qualifies for TANF, subsidized housing, food stamps and Medicaid, you aren’t doing your job. Don’t send the bill to the rest of us. We don’t care if you don’t think it’s fair: you fathered them and you should support them. What’s not fair is if we have to support your kids for you. We have enough to do supporting our own. They are your kids, pay up.
Interesting you use big words to place blame even on fathers who are part of their children’s life. There is NO need for child support where there are two parents in that child’s life. Both parents provide foe a jome, both parents contribute to feeding their children, both patents contribute to buying clothes, both patents contribute to providing for education and Healthcare expense. In a 50 50 shared arrangement, where. Oth parents provide foe a home for each child to live in, then rewarding one parent with additional funds called child support is just plain wrong. Women re in fact profiting where child support is not needed. Using your logic, I guess a Father who purchases a home, provides for his kids a room, shelter ,, food, clothes, lifestyle activities, education, and Healthcare while still providing childsupprt to the mother ON TOP of what the father is already providing, is a burden placed on a good father.
Mother’s should NOT be rewarded child support where the father is already pricing for all that to his kids.
Child Suport has become am unfair tax applied to fathers life where the father now begins to struggle to pay his half of tge expenses.
The manner of which you responded is a clear sign the system is broken and in ruins.
YOU use a FAKE NAME cause your either a state welfare participant willfully profiting from the system, or your simply ignorantly wish to blame fathers at all costs.
My dad provided me a place to live, clothes, paid foe my Healthcare, education ans still he was forced to pay child support. Yes, the system is broken.
MOTHERS ARE rewarded for unselfish cheating on their husband’s, terminating a marriage, while choosing a new man. It happens so much these days, the left wing faction chooses to ignore the real problem. That problem is a lack of morals, and easy women choosing bad rotten men them crying wolf cause the relationship did not work out.
I must have hit a nerve cause yoy want to twist my words all around.
Cause yoy use a fake name, I assuming your a woman who begged for a divorce to attack the father of your kids placing against him an unfair tax despite rhe fact he wants to be part of his kids life, proving his kids a home and good life. Your just a twisted liberal nutty person who wants to blame others foe your lack of responsibly.
Grow Up.
As a conservative, I will vote to put morals, values, responsibility back in searching foe a good house wife.
Thanks for confirming your gross unfitness to parent Mike. You and Tom are peas in a pod.
+1
Mike, in my experience women with children don’t leave perfectly good husbands. They leave the ones who are abusive, alcoholic or adulterous. Once a woman has children, she will put up with a lot, usually too much, to make sure they are provided for.
And if you purchase a huge house with a swimming pool and tennis court, but your children are living in subsidized housing with their mom, the value of your home is irrelevant. Nobody cares how much time they spend at your house. We care that we are supporting your kids because you won’t
“MOTHERS ARE rewarded for unselfish cheating on their husband’s, terminating a marriage, while choosing a new man.”
“As a conservative, I will vote to put morals, values, responsibility back in searching foe a good house wife.”
Um.. yeah.
Oofda. Your cultivated image is cracking, Mike.
Stick to the Topic, Notice, I have not attacked you, You seem to attack me.
Tell us more about good housewives, please. Can they keep their shoes?
It’s interesting that you continue to call child support a “tax.”
The Federal Child Support Enforcement program to assist states in enforcing child support started in 1975 as a welfare-recovery program because one third of custodial families were living in poverty and qualified for welfare. Public assistance
is a tax on the rest of us. Child support is a user fee.
I realize the Mad Dads and other wackadoodle “conservatives” don’t know the difference between taxes and user fees but the rest of us do.
Pay it.
I think you ate all mis representing my comments for one, cause you feel sorry that the mother for some reason.
Child Support is NOT needed nor necessary where the father agrees during the divorce decree to provide 50% equal time thus providing his kids a home, food, clothing, pleasure activities, pay for his fge education expenses, whole paying half the Healthcare expenses.
Good father’s providingvthat do not nor should not be forced to pay additional child support to the mother onto of what they are providing. It just becomes a burden on families..
To often child support is being uses as a welfare payment to mothers where the support is not necessary
Yes. Child Support laws need reformed, to account for 50-50 Shared Parenting between both parents which should ve the goal, keeping families strong, together, and fathers a part of their child’s life.
Child Support should only be rewarded for those times where one parent is careless , irresponsible, or absent.
To often child support is rewarded by judges outbof pitty for the mother, while lacking better judgemebt of character of both parents.
There are way more better fathers out there who do take pride in their children, thus providing housing, food, clothing, while covering 5o% of rhe education and health relates expenses of the children than bad fathers.
Divorce is already bad enough, in most situations unexpected thanks to financial stress, heartache, and other life factors that teardown a marriage.
Where there are two willing parents who agree to split ways, but remain in their child’s life, both agreeing to provide a goos life foe their children, there is no need for child support, it’s just a burden at that point.
When my mother asked for a divorce from my dad, despite the fact my dad provided us a home, a good life, took pride in helping in all expenses, the court rules he also needed to pay child support. It was not nessary, and it placed a burden on him. Not only did the divorce make him go bankrupt due to not being able to continue making out house payment, causing foreclosure, he had to start over while building up his business, buy a new home. Thus he remained committed to providing is a goos home, food, a goos life, helped I’m our education, and health care. I say he was not an absent father, but a good father.
Things happen that we can’t always control. Sometimes marriages go wrong, does not mean parents are bad parents.
If the goal is to always blame the father for all family matters that go wrong, then we really are not trying to really fix the problem at all.
The goal should be to keep families together, not year them apart.
The tax code both federal and state tend to favor these days broken famines, it seems to be more beneficial to government to create two family house holds, duel incomes, thus testing allies apart. With all the welfare programs for single parents, the goal today seems to allow Americans to profit from having ad many kids, while driving out one parent, whole allowing the primary parent to profit or gain from public taxes.
That is wrong. South Dakota is and always has been a conservative state, grounded in morals, values, faith. But yet, has allowed itself to become so overly progressive in nature, that it has led to becoming a strong welfare state of mind.
If the current replica party is so ashamed it can’t or chooses not to hear the truth, it to has become the problem, not the solution.
For all you attacking my xommebts for voicing my concerns for helping good fathers, who choose to be part of their child’s if, are also part of the problem of you only wish to attack people for your misdeeds.
Amen.
Why in the world is Gov. Noem supporting Rachel Dix??? Rachel isn’t a conservative. She’s a one issue candidate.
Dix is not conservative.
And what one issue might that be?
What is her single issue?
What did Al Novstrup do to earn the Gov’s opposition? Genuinely curious
He thinks for himself and is conservative.
He thinks about himself and worries more about making “connections” then serving his community.
100%. Him and Mary F are the two most self-serving legislators we’ve had in quite a while.
At least Mary voted to impeach the corruption out of the AG’s office.
Not give two sh*ts about the people he serves. He’s self serving and if you disagree with him, he will be a condescending jerk on why he thinks you are wrong.
I’m am absolutely fine with this endorsement.
At least he’s not a thief though so he has that going for him.
Support for Dix is a bit far in the purging of conservatives.
Wait? I though Sneve was fake news and the gov wasn’t helping in the primaries? She had a change of course in the last week? That has to be it, the only answer, bc her comms team would NEVER feign indignity for purposes of issuing a press release.