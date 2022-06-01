A few postcards from the mailbox this week. More bumps and lumps.

And those postcards keep coming as they drop into our mailboxes this week. Here are a few of the latest.

I think the scan got cut off on the bottom of D3 Senate challenger Rachel Dix, where she notes her positions, and repeats her nice quote from Governor Kristi Noem..

At the same time District 3 incumbent Al Novstrup takes a hit from the South Dakota Strong PAC on his legislative record this year..

District 35 challenger Liz Regalado has a nice endorsement from Kristi Noem…

While we have it confirmed that her opponents are two of the worst legislators in Pierre. Not that it should come as a shock.. (sorry – the scan is a little warpy. Much like Tina & Tony)

Stay tuned.