So, had an e-mail this afternoon:
Pat, this morning on KELO-AM I heard an ad paid for by Lora Hubbel.
Inviting the Public to a meeting today (Fri 11/20) at noon at the Eastside Pizza Ranch.
Would be presenting evidence and results of studies that the masks don’t work, etc, etc.
And in looking at the former Republican/Independent/Constitutional candidate’s facebook page, it would appear that Lora did have some plans..
However, running a radio at might have gotten the event a little too much publicity.
Uh oh. And the next thing you know…
Wasn’t there another Pizza Ranch that put distance between themselves and a bunch of goofballs?
3 thoughts on “A funny thing to Lora Hubbel on the way to Pizza Ranch. Lora might be unmasked… but she’s un-pizza’d as well.”
And yet, all that matters if the truth or falsity of the claim.
The hedging of the study results – that they do not work – makes me laugh.
🙂
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-facemasks-idUSKBN27Y1YW
“The study does not confirm the expected halving of the risk of infection for people wearing face masks,” it said. “The results could indicate a more moderate degree of protection of 15-20%, however, the study could not rule out that face masks do not provide any protection.”
Pat,
You just can’t make this stuff up! This is a hilarious. Good for Pizza Ranch for actually having the guts to stand up for what the city ordinance may be. Also, for having common sense in saying their establishment won’t be used for wacko, conspiracy-driven, b.s., both east and west river.