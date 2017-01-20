A glimpse of the Inaugural activities in Washington DC Posted on January 19, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Congresswoman Kristi Noem and US Senator Mike Rounds address the group gathered at the South Dakota State Society event on the eve of the inaugural in Washington DC. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related