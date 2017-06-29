A great counterpoint to the fake news gerrymandering story

This comment was such a perfect example of why the gerrymandering story is utter BS, I wanted to bring it to your attention

From JLB:

It is really easy to blame this on redistricting, but that is really misreading the situation. Lets look at District 27, which encompasses almost the entire Pine Ridge Reservation. That district has a large Native American population, and a large Democratic voter registration advantage. The AP may look at that and assume it is done to keep all the democratic voters out of other more republican districts. However, that was done to comply with prior judicial orders regarding the Civil Rights Act. That is true in a lot of other “reservation districts.” However – note, District 27 still has two GOP House members.

What does this mean? That democrats are simply under-performing, as a start. With the voter registration advantage the Dems have there, it is almost unimaginable to expect GOP victories in that district. Oglala Lakota County was in the top 5 (or so) of highest percentage districts that voted for President Obama in the nation, yet they elected 2 GOP members to the House. That is true in every competitive district as well. The GOP simply has won every close district the last few cycles. This could be for various reasons, but the key is that you can not blame it on redistricting…..