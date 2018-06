A History of Republican State Conventions! From Huron to Pierre, and many places inbetween

In case you’re wondering where previous SDGOP conventions have been held, Thune staffer & Midwestern historian Jon Lauck compiled this list, and was kind enough to send to to me:

1889 – September 4, Huron

1890 – August 27, Mitchell

1892 – July 27, Madison

1894 – August 25, Yankton

1896 – July 8-9, Aberdeen

1898 – August 25, Mitchell

1900 – May 23, Sioux Falls

1902 – June 4, Sioux Falls

1904 – May 4, Sioux Falls

1906 – June 6, Sioux Falls

1908 – July 18, Mitchell

1910 – July 5, Sioux Falls

1912 – July 2, Huron

1914 – January 5, Pierre

1916- July 5, Huron

1918- July 2-3, Sioux Falls

1920 – August 9, Huron

1922 – no date or location

1924 – July 18, Huron

1926 – no date or location

1928 – August 17, Huron

1930 – May 20, Pierre

1932 – May 24, Pierre

1934 – May 29, Pierre

1936 – June 2, Pierre

1938 – June 27, Pierre

1940 – July 22, Pierre

1942 – June 6 – Pierre

1944 – May 29, Watertown

1946 – July 8, Pierre

1948 – July 12, Pierre

1950 – July 17, Pierre

1952 – July 21, Pierre

1954 – July 26, Pierre

1956 – July 16, Pierre

1958 – July 14, Pierre

1960 – August 1, Pierre

1962 – July 15-16, Pierre

1964 – August 1, Pierre

1966 – July 30, Pierre

1968 – July 15, Pierre

1970 – July 13, Pierre

1972 – June 26, Pierre

1974 – July 13, Rapid City

1976 – July 10, Pierre

1978 – June 22, Sioux Falls

1980 – June 27-28, Aberdeen

1982 – June 24-26,Yankton

1984 – June 28, Rapid City

1986 – June 28, Mitchell

1988 – June 22, Watertown

1990 – June 29, Sioux Falls

1992 – June 26, Spearfish

1994 – June 24, Pierre

1996 – June 27-29, Aberdeen

1998 – June 25, Pierre

2000 – June 22-24, Spearfish

2002 – June 21-22, Sioux Falls

2004 – June 24-26, Mitchell

2006 – June 22-24, Watertown

2008 – June 19-21, Oacoma

2010 – June 25-26, Huron

2012 – June 21-24, Sioux Falls

2014 – June 19-21, Rapid City

2016 – June 24-25, Aberdeen

