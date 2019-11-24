A little more South Dakota in this weeks’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade than you might know

In addition to the South Dakota float appearing again in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade again for the 10th year, KSFY ran a story this past Friday on the three Brookings High School students who just arrived yesterday in NYC to begin several days of practices to lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this coming Thursday:

“I think the number of people that’s going to be there is the most nerve-racking thing because the biggest crowd we’ve ever done is a little over a thousand or probably more,” Powers said. “So, it’s a pretty big jump from thousand to over 100 million people.” and.. The three students are still raising money for their trip and the band booster program. You can find a link to their page here.

Read the story here.

Yes, that would be my High School Senior son who will probably be receiving a bit of culture shock between the Brookings parades and the one coming up later this week. Like any high school kid, I’m not sure he appreciated his parents nagging him this week to be prepared for his trip.

Last night he did confirm he arrived in one piece, so that’s good. Although, one of the other kids said they’re turning them loose in Times Square for some time today before practice. …yeah, I’m not sure I want to hear updates that involve turning kids loose in Time Square.

Watch for them on Thursday!