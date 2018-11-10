A message from Governor-Elect Kristi Noem

Friends –

I’m humbled beyond words at the outpouring of love and support my family and I received this week and in the days leading up to the election. South Dakota is my heart; serving as your governor will be the privilege of my lifetime.

As I look to the task before me now, I can’t help but think of my dad. My dad believed in building a better tomorrow – whether that was developing the family farm and ranch into something all of us kids could one day work on or instilling godly values in us that we could one day pass those along to our kids. At the end of the day, he just wanted to give the next generation an opportunity to thrive.

That same dream serves as the foundation of my vision for South Dakota.

I will relentlessly work to make sure that the South Dakota we see in four years is a better South Dakota than what we see today, a stronger South Dakota for our kids and the generations to follow. For that, you have my word.

Thank you for the support, South Dakota. I am incredibly grateful.

-Kristi

