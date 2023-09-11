Saw this call for protest is making the rounds on Facebook today, where s group is calling for a “Read-In” protest before this evening’s school board meeting.
This follows a previous call to action, as noted in my August 25th post, where I noted this flyer was making the rounds.
Basically, the big deal is that the book burning groups want to substitute parents’ judgement with their own, and supersede the role of parents in choosing what’s appropriate for one’s own children. As I’d written on August 25th.
Ultimately, as the parent of a child in the school, if there is something I object to, I consider it MY JOB to determine what might be appropriate or inappropriate for my child. It’s called being a parent. And guess what? I refuse to abdicate that role to a group of nanny-state zealots any more than I would abdicate that role to the school.
Having the ability to determine myself what is appropriate for my child. That seems to be a lot closer to the definition of freedom as it has been taught to me than the “big government freedom” some want to impose on South Dakotans.
Protesters versus the nanny-staters… The Brookings School Board meeting will be held tonight at Dakota Prairie Elementary, and should also be streamed live via youtube here, if you’re interested in watching the show.
7 thoughts on “A renewed call for Protest against the Brookings Book burners before the Brookings School Board Meeting tonight”
Even the most diligent of parents cannot monitor what their children read while at school. Protecting children from the filth that the Left promotes is not oppressive, and removing the filth from the school libraries is not banning the books from the schools. So much of Left’s language is a lie!
. . . and no one is calling for any books to be burned.
Here’s how I think about partisanship and using it to determine public policy. Take your statement, “Protecting children from the filth that the LEFT promotes is not oppressive”, and replace it with “Protecting children from the filth that the RIGHT promotes is not oppressive”. How does that 2nd statement make you feel? Does it anger you? If so, your original statement is crap. If you’re okay with it happening to you no matter what side of the aisle you’re on – that’s your belief. If you’re okay to do it to others, but not have it done to you – then you’re part of the problem.
I want no part in Government participating in censorship in school libraries. And I don’t care what the topic is. I agree with Pat, I refuse to abdicate my role as a parent to you, the school, or anyone who thinks they can tell me what information should be available to my child.
Jenny,
Please take some of those books down to the police station and read them to children.
It will save them the time for charging you with giving porn to children.
Well said Pat and Jenny! We need to let these Save Brookings organizations etc. know that they are not in control and are NOT wanted in our community. The Weibles came from Minnesota! No one wanted them there either. Not sure where some of the others came from. About the other members – enough said. They want freedom while limiting others freedom. Spot on- It’s about parenting. The school district has given the option to parents to keep their children from reading those books. Me thinks the above “anonymous” responses were from that group. Are they going to parent the Tik Tok their kids use? social media? not to mention things that are shown on TV? No brain cells with this bunch – Heaven forbid that To Kill A Mockingbird should teach about the mistakes of others!
Are these Mom’s for Liberty types book burners “Freedom for Me but not for THEE” mostly composed of those who moved here to seek their Freedumb per Kristi Noem’s taxpayer paid advertising program promoting her brand once again?
Yes I would bet so. Thanks, Republicans.