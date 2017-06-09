A snapshot from Marty Jackley’s big event last night with Chad Greenway & Mike MIller

A snapshot from Attorney General Marty Jackley’s big fundraiser for his Gubernatorial Campaign with South Dakota professional athletes Chad Greenway and Mike Miller held last evening in Sioux Falls.
His opponent, Congresswoman Kristi Noem, has her own event with local businessmen and physicians on June 19th, as both candidates are on the campaign trail in earnest.
Kristi has her hands full with this guy. Marty is a true leader.
Marty is a great candidate.
While Marty is very personable, I don’t think he has a great record as AG.
If you want another Pierre insider he is your guy.
I agree. We need change and that is why we need Bronco Billie.