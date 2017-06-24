My senior who just graduated and her mother went to Washington DC this week as a graduation gift to my daughter, who had never gone, and wanted to see how things work in our Nation’s Capitol.

Below, my #4 hams it up for the camera….

What did they do while they were there? In addition to a few museum visits, a Lincoln High classmate of my wife’s – I believe a Brigadier General in the office of the Surgeon General – took them on a tour of the Pentagon, and Congresswoman Noem’s staff was kind enough to take care of the wayward travelers, taking them on the Capital tour, as well as helping them visit some other locations in Congress.

My wife wanted me to give a special shout-out to one of the interns in the Noem office, Chesney Garnos, who was kind enough to take them on the tour.

If you don’t know of Chesney, you might remember her father, Cooper Garnos, who served 13 years in the State Legislature from the Presho area; from 1999-2006 in the House of Representatives, and from 2007-2011 in the State Senate. Obviously, Chesney shares a similar interest in politics with her father.

Brittany, Kristiana, Chesney, and Kristen (And Kristi, of course) as well as other staff members were all terrific in helping Michelle & Sydney enjoy their visit, and my wife wanted me to make sure I thanked them all profusely.

A special thanks to the Noem Staff on behalf of my wife & daughter! They had the time of their lives!

