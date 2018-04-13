A tale of two campaigns. Jordan Mason explains his movement from the Tapio campaign to the Krebs campaign

Campaign consultant Jordan Mason, currently managing Lance Russell’s effort for Attorney General, offered a comment this morning (Under the Neal Tapio FEC Report post) about appearing on Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio’s campaign finance form as having done work for him, while also circulating petitions for Congressional Candidate Shantel Krebs.
You see…. it’s all about divisions.
It’s just like having one division writing against ballot initiatives, and another going to work for a ballot initiative to increase taxes.
Got it?
How could Tapio hire him in 2017 when he didn’t organize until 2018 Jordan made of just created a few more problems for Tapio.
I don’t believe Neal had raised or spent 5k at that point, so would have been below any reporting threshold.
Under the FCC rules that applies to testing the water versus campaigning -campaigning consist of explicitly working as a candidate, such as developing a website.
If I was a candidate I think I would make any consultant I work with sign a nondisclosure agreement and a non-compete so you don’t have this situation. The last thing you want is somebody going off like a loose cannon like Ken Crow did on Jason Ravnsborg.