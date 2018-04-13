A tale of two campaigns. Jordan Mason explains his movement from the Tapio campaign to the Krebs campaign

Campaign consultant Jordan Mason, currently managing Lance Russell’s effort for Attorney General, offered a comment this morning (Under the Neal Tapio FEC Report post) about appearing on Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio’s campaign finance form as having done work for him, while also circulating petitions for Congressional Candidate Shantel Krebs.

You see…. it’s all about divisions.

It’s just like having one division writing against ballot initiatives, and another going to work for a ballot initiative to increase taxes.

Got it?

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...