A thought for the next Super Bowl. Posted on February 2, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — Leave a reply Just a thought for next years' Super Bowl Half-time show. Higher angles on the cameras. Less pole dancing. Or at least warn us ahead of time that it has a "Mature" rating. (I would note that Demi Lovato did a great job on the Anthem, btw.)