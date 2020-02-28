A year with no primaries? State Democrats looking rather bleak for down-ticket races

Could this be a year with no primaries for down-ticket Democrats?

With the only two possible primaries for dems at the moment at the top of the ballot, assuming all their federal candidates (Clara Hart and Dan Ahlers for Senate, Brian Wirth & Whitney Raver for Congress) successfully collect adequate signatures for their petitions, the remainder of Democrat’s chances for June primaries looks somewhat bleak at the moment.

While Republicans currently are at nine state legislative primary races at the moment (3 Senate, 6 House) with a few more developing, Democrats have NO state legislative primaries with only a month of signature collection to go.

Compared to 2018, when Dems had seven state legislative primary races (House & Senate, District 1, House District 15, Senate District 21, House District 26A, House and Senate District 27), 2020 appears exceedingly bleak in the wake of the Democrat Party’s financial and organizational collapse this past summer.

It will likely pick up in the next few weeks, but this election could mark a historic drubbing of the minority party in the state.