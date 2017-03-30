AAAAAHHHH! I though we were rid of those two!

Imagine my surprise when I saw this morning that Gordon Howie is not just pushing Annette Bosworth but both Boz and Lee “Pornahan” on his website this morning.
No. No one has any interest in letting the crazy train back into town. So, stop that nonsense right now!
Please don’t tell me that Lee Stranahan is working on Jason Ravensbergs campaign again but this time for AG.
No, he has his own news site…..The Populous.
Did Lee get fired from Brietbart? I watched one of his videos with his rambling about fearing he lost his job as a White House correspondent and having special access that was very secret in which President Trump and inner circle sought Lee’s advice.
No, he quit. The guy is very talented. You should interview him Pat.
A sterling anti-endorsement.
Tara, Lee could interview you for your Mitchell City Council race. Will you be Lora Hubbels campaign manager again? That would be interesting if the two of you get elected.
Ken Crow making a come back too???