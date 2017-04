I’m here at the Newseum this morning, and if you’re ever in the area, it’s worth the price of admission, if just for the view:

Great exhibits on topics such as Media Bias…



Uh oh! Here’s a headline that Gubernatorial Candidiate Lora Hubbel won’t like (from 1955):



And a notation about how news has shifted to citizen journalists, such as moi:

Your ticket gets you in for two days admission, and it was a great place to spend a morning. Check it out next time you’re in DC.