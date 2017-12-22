Aberdeen American News picks up story on Novstrup & Thune’s Christmas Miracle

Is it a miracle that Government was moved to help out a church in need? Probably not, but it makes a nice Christmas Story as State Senator Al Novstrup and US Senator John Thune helped out a church in Aberdeen with their nativity scene:

The feds were holding up the 9-month-old dromedary who lives on a farm east of Pierre. His owner, Mike Roman, had canceled Walter’s appearance because Roman hadn’t been able to attain an exhibitor’s permit in time to display the exotic animal. Roman notified the Aberdeen church that Walter wouldn’t be joining Cocoa the donkey and a lamb who had been provided by other farmers.

The church staff was discussing the unfortunate cancellation and that fodder made it’s way to Al Novstrup’s ear. The state senator is also a long-time member of the church and tapped some connections for Roman and Walter. The inquiry made its way to U.S. Sen. John Thune’s local office and eventually to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Between everyone talking to each other, it’s my understanding the Department of Agriculture called Mike and said, ‘We can solve that, that’s no problem of all,’” Novstrup said.