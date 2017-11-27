Aberdeen City Councilman, former Dem Senate Candidate Mark Remily reportedly joins the GOP

Here’s an interesting item you probably won’t hear elsewhere. The word is out today that Aberdeen City Councilman Mark Remily (NE District), who ran as a Democrat in both the primary and the general election for District 3 State Senate in 2014 has recently switched political parties from being registered as a Democrat over to joining the SDGOP:

As late as last year, my voter records show Remily as being registered as a Democrat, so the change is a recent one.

(My source who pointed it out speculated that he’d heard it might be because Remily didn’t want to be associated with Aberdeen Democrat Cory Heidelberger. But that’s just speculation at this point. Not that I’d blame him.)

Regardless of his reasons, I’d like to take the opportunity to offer a warm handshake, and welcome another member to the big tent of the SDGOP.